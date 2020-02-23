Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:29 PM
Home Business

Record $2.4b given to Pakistan in 2019: ADB

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) disbursed record $2.4 billion in development assistance to Pakistan in 2019 including $1.8bn in programme lending and $634.3 million in project lending.
According to its year-in-review document released on Friday, the ADB disbursed $1.8bn in policy-based loans including $1bn in immediate budget support to shore up the country's public finances and $500m to improve trade competitiveness.
The bank also provided additional financing of $200m to help support the Benazir Income Support Programme - part of the government's flagship 'Ehsaas' Poverty Alleviation Strategy aimed at reducing inequality and investing in economically disadvantaged people.
The ADB also approved a $235m loan for Sindh in 2019 to help develop a bus rapid transit (BRT) system with innovative energy and climate resilience features in Karachi - Pakistan's largest and most-populated city. The bank also approved a $75m project to enhance secondary education in Sindh.
To help strengthen project readiness prior to approval, the ADB also approved project readiness financing totalling $17.3m in 2019 for the Cities Improvement Project in Khyber Pakhtunkwa and the Water Resources Project in Punjab.
In agriculture, the ADB approved a major change in scope of Trimmu and Panjnad barrages adding Islam Barrage by utilising surplus loan proceeds of $21m, and initiated work on $275m Jalalpur Irrigation Project.
The development bank approved a $5.1m grant for enhancing Punjab technology-based agriculture and marketing, market development and preparing Kurram Tangi Integrated Water Resources Development Project.
In the energy sector, the ADB maintained its strong presence with an ongoing portfolio of $2.2bn covering energy generation, transmission, distribution, energy efficiency, renewable energy development, and analytical tools and advisory assistance.




In 2019, the ADB committed a $300m policy-based loan that will help Pakistan address financial sustainability, governance, and energy infrastructure policy constraints.
The ADB's ongoing portfolio in the transport sector totals $2.5bn and spans urban corridors, border crossing points, green-field motorways and expressways, and existing national and provincial highways. In 2019, the development bank also committed a $75m loan to widen and upgrade 42km of the busy Mardan-Swabi road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The ADB successfully completed the flood emergency reconstruction and resilience project, under which 1,740 km of provincial highways and districts roads were rehabilitated and repaired in 20 flood affected districts of Punjab.
Another 204km of major roads were rehabilitated, and 75km of district roads were repaired in the three districts. About 800 hectares of landslide area was stabilised in the three northern districts using bio-engineering measures. The project also rehabilitated 90 per cent of flood protection infrastructure.    -Dawn



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Record $2.4b given to Pakistan in 2019: ADB
No Air India flights to Hong Kong, China till June 30
Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion
Wells Fargo to pay $3b to US in fake-accounts scandal
Myanmar's sea trade registers over $10b in 5 months
Japan blames yen's fall on strong dollar
Coronavirus hits Samsung S Korea phone factory complex
Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Chairman Mohammad Ismail


Latest News
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
2 varsities fined for violating UGC's rule
Trump tweets video depicting him as ‘Bahubali’
‘Human trafficker’ killed in ‘gunfight’
S Korea reports 123 new coronavirus cases, fourth death
15 injured as car ploughs thru' footpath
FBCCI urges banks to be flexible
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Acquire necessary technical, professional knowledge: President
ACC opens hotline for expatriate Bangladeshis
Most Read News
Aboriginal people cannot be deported: Australia HC
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
A Bangladeshi tale of blood, tears and sweat!
Rizvi among 10 injured as cops charge baton
Festival holidays for private-sector employees in Bangladesh
UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports
Young man charged for stabbing prayer leader at London mosque
GP says it will pay BTRC Tk 10b on Sunday
Ex-KU Professor crushed under train
2 DU students held on extortion charge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft