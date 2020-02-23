No Air India flights to Hong Kong, China till June 30





"Flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong are further cancelled till June 30," an AI spokesman said on Thursday. The national airline has a daily flight on the Delhi-Hong Kong route and six times a week from Delhi to Shanghai.

IndiGo and SpiceJet, the other Indian carriers that fly to mainland China and Hong Kong, have not commented on whether they will extended the suspension beyond February-end. SpiceJet has a daily Delhi-Hong Kong flight. IndiGo has suspended its three dailies: Delhi-Chengdu, Bengaluru-Hong Kong and Kolkata-Guangzhou.

Hong Kong's flag carrier Cathay Pacific has reduced flights to India from 49 weekly flights to 36 till March 29, 2020, apart from significantly cutting its overall schedule due to reduced travel demand. Among Chinese carriers, Shandong Airlines and Air China have suspended their flights to India. China Southern has reduced flights.

Singapore Airlines and its regional arm SilkAir have "temporarily reduced services across (their) network due to weak demand as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak". As part of this, SIA's Mumbai flights and SilkAir's Kochi connections have been reduced for March. The cancelled flights include Singapore-Mumbai (SQ 426) of March 7, 14, 21 and 28; and Mumbai-Singapore (SQ 425) of March 8, 15, 22 and 29. SilkAir's Singapore-Cochin (MI 462) and Cochin-Singapore (MI 461) have been cancelled for 18 days in March. -TNN















