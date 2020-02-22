Death in motorbike accidents on the rise





On average 15 people are killed in road accidents each day in the country.

At least four people were killed and several others injured in motorcycle accidents in Gosairhat Upazila of Shariatpur and Kushtia on Friday.

The involvement of motorcycles and three-wheelers in fatal road accidents has increased in the capital and across the country in recent years, said experts.

As a result the number of deaths from both kinds of accidents is on the rise while motorbike accidents have maimed a large number of victims,

Two people were killed on Friday in a road accident involving a motorcycle and a battery-run three-wheeler at Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia.

The deceased were Sohanur Rahman (21), goalkeeper of Bangladesh National Handball Team, and his cousin Hridoy Khan - both hailing from Char Mahirbadi village in Philipnagar Union under the upazila,

Two people, including a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), were killed and another was injured in a motorcycle crash in Gosairhat Upazila of Shariatpur in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ribol Mahmud Khan Raj, 23, son of Md Bachchu Khan, of Bulu Sadarpara village, and Saiful Islam, 19, son of Habi Bepari, of Beparibari village in the upazila.

In 2019, deaths in road crashes in Bangladesh reached 5,227 -788 more people were killed compared to 2018, Nirapad Sarak Chai (We Want Safe Roads), a non-profit organization on road safety, said in its annual report.

A total of 4,439 people were killed in road crashes in 2018 in the country.

More than 5,000 casualties in road accidents in the country were reported in 2019, which is an alarming rise compared to figures in the previous year.

According to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority or BRTA some 53,738 motorcycles in 2016 and 75,251 in 2017 were registered.

It also shows that these accidents cause loss of worth Tk 60,000 million every year, according to report.

As of August this year, 65,332 motorcycles have been registered. Each year 20,000 more motorbikes hit the roads- about 206 motorcycles per day in 2017.









This year the average has risen to 320 per day.

But the motorcycles used by ride-sharing apps are often registered in districts outside Dhaka.

According to BUET's Accident Research Institute, or ARI, 53 people were killed and 19 others injured in 48 motorcycle accidents in Dhaka in 2017.

