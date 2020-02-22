Video
Jubo League yet to get full-fledged committee

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Jubo League (JL), an associate body of Awami League (AL), is yet to submit its full-fledged committee in last three months after its national congress.
As per the announcement of AL President Sheikh Hasina, that she would like to see honest, clean-imaged and suitable persons in the central committee excluding all controversial leaders.
To ensure the demand of the Prime Minister, it is still scrutinizing all kinds of personal information, profiles and political backgrounds of potential central committee leaders.
At the same time, the details of aspirants are also
being examined by intelligence agencies so that no controversial or unwanted persons or outsiders can get a berth in the committee.
According to the party insiders, some errant and corrupt persons are lobbying to ensure their positions again in the central and other committees of Jubo League.
Those who are lobbying are also trying to gain favours of its new chairman and general secretary and their family members.
Some even went so far as to manage senior and influential leaders of AL.
But, a source in the party, said the leaders wouldn't compromise with anything but to pick those who had clean image and were above any controversy.
The sources, however said, they were facing an uphill task to find people with the criteria the party president had laid emphasis on.
The new chairman and general secretary of Jubo League believe that corrupt persons like casino operators, tender grabbers, musclemen and money launderers were incorporated into the previous committee.
When asked about formation of the full committee, Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil told the Daily Observer, "We are scrutinizing details of the potential leadership. We have got thousands of CVs and those are being examined."
"In the mean time, we were busy with the Dhaka city election. After the election, we are now working to form the committee. It would be completed by March," he hoped.
The last national congress of Jubo League was held in Dhaka on November 23 last year.
Most vital leaders were dropped at the congress while Jubo League's founder Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni's elder son Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash was made its chairman and Dhaka North City Jubo League President Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil was made its new general secretary.


