UN Bangla font, Bangla version of HDR launched





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen formally launched the Bangla font attending the function as the chief guest.

Assistant Secretary General, Assistant Adminis-trator and Director Regional

Bureau for Asia and the Pacific Kanni Wignaraja was the special guest at the function.

Dr Selim Jahan, who wrote the summary of the Human Development Report 2019 Bangla version, also spoke at the function.

Resident Representative, UNDP, Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee, Deputy Resident Representative Van Nguyen and Dr Selim Jahan also attended the event.

Talking to reporters after the event, Dr Momen said efforts are going on to make Bangla an official language of the United Nations (UN).

"Government's efforts will always be there so that it (Bangla) is made an official language (of the UN)," said the foreign minister.

There are six official languages of the UN. These are Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

The correct interpretation and translation of these six languages, in both spoken and written form, is very important to the work of the organisation because this enables clear and concise communication on issues of global importance, according to the UN. -UNB





















