Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:10 PM
Home Miscellaneous

3 ‘Allahar Dal’ operatives held in Gaibandha

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

GAIBANDHA, Feb 21: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three alleged operatives of banned militant outfit 'Allahar Dal' from Ghoshpara area in Gobindaganj municipality of Gobindaganj upazila in Gaibandha district on Thursday night.
"A special operational team of RAB-13 conducted a sudden raid in the area and arrested the militants from the house of one Abdul Kaiyum," said a press release issued by Media Officer of RAB-13 ASP Khondker Golam Mortuza here this afternoon.




The elite force seized huge leaflets, jihadi books, cash money and three mobile phone sets from their possession during the raid.
The arrested were identified as Abdus Salam, 32, of Nagar Kumari village in Boda upazila of Panchagarh, Shaju Mian, 30, of Bhogi Balapara village in Rangpur metropolis and Sekendar Ali, 30, of Boalia village in Gobindaganj upazila.
During interrogation, the detained persons confessed that they have been participating in secret meetings regularly and collecting new members and money for running their activities in Gaibandha area since 2006.
"After filing a case, the elite force handed the detainees over to Gobindaganj Thana Police today," the release said, adding that further investigation is on to nab the absconding members of the banned outfit militant organisation.        -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 ‘Allahar Dal’ operatives held in Gaibandha
New virus cases soar in S Korea and Chinese prisons, more die in Iran
BD envoy discusses Modi's Dhaka visit with Jaishankar
Ganoforum organizes a seminar  to mark the International Mother Language Day
Quader expresses annoyance over repeated media queries on Khaleda
Govt steps up vigilance to prevent foreign fund for terrorism: Home boss
India rejects UN chief's Kashmir mediation offer
ALPP meets today


Latest News
2 DU students held on extortion charge
BNP policymakers discuss next course of action
Banking sector now hostage to a quarter: CPD
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by one wicket in first ODI
Govt is working to move the economy forward: Kamal
Top terrorist Zisan’s close aide held in city
Man rescued day after his burial
PM vows to build technology-based Bangladesh
Man beaten dead by neighbour in Manikganj
Bangabandhu book corner to be set up at all pry schools
Most Read News
Book and science fair begins at IU
Pop Smoke: Rapper shot dead in apparent robbery
Global death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,244
Pakistan's U Akmal suspended under anti-corruption code
Nation pays homage to language martyrs
Ganoforum organizes a seminar  to mark the International Mother Language Day
SC fines Southeast Univ Tk 10 lakh for violating UGC directive
College student fined Tk 40,000
Two ‘robbers’ among 3 killed in ‘gunfights’
Two ‘robbers’ killed in Cumilla ‘gunfight’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft