Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:10 PM
BD envoy discusses Modi's Dhaka visit with Jaishankar

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran on Friday met Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the latter's office in New Delhi.
During the meeting, the envoy discussed with the Indian Minister about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Bangladesh to attend the centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to be held in Dhaka on March 17.
Bangladesh will commence the formal celebration of the centenary, known as Mujib Satoborsha 2020-21, on March 17 marking the birth day of Bangabandhu, who led Bangladesh's 1971 War of Liberation.
Describing Bangabandhu as a global leader Jaishankar said the Indians remember him with profound respect.
Jaishankar expressed satisfaction at the excellent bilateral relations existing between the two closest neighbours. India attaches special importance to its relations with Bangladesh, he told the envoy. "There are lots of respect and goodwill for Bangladeshis in India," he said.
Muhammad Imran conveyed Dhaka's appreciation for India's friendly gesture to evacuate several Bangladeshis stranded in China's Hubei province in the wake of an outbreak of Coronavirus there.
He also conveyed Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's regards to Jaishankar, said the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.
Jaishankar assured Imran of his fullest cooperation during his tenure as Bangladesh envoy in India.
The envoy assured Jaishankar of doing his best to take the bilateral relations to a greater height during his tenure.    -UNB


BD envoy discusses Modi's Dhaka visit with Jaishankar
