Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:10 PM
Home Back Page

Churihatta Inferno

Victims’ families demand compensation, relocation of chemical factories

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Corresponden

Family members of the victims of Churihatta inferno at Chawkbazar in Old Dhaka on Friday visit the graves of their near and dear ones killed in the deadly fire. photo : Observer

Family members of the victims of Churihatta inferno at Chawkbazar in Old Dhaka on Friday visit the graves of their near and dear ones killed in the deadly fire. photo : Observer

Families of the victims of Churihatta tragedy on Friday demanded compensation from the government and shifting of Old Dhaka's chemicals factories and warehouses to a safer location.
They raised the demands at a press conference, marking the first anniversary of the Churihatta inferno in front of Wahed Mansion-- the scene of the deadly fire on February 20 last year that left 71 people dead.
"A year has passed since the tragedy but we haven't had anyone inquire about the state of the dead, the injured and their families nor have we received any assistance from the government," said MA Rahim, who lost two loved ones in the fire at Churihatta in Old Dhaka.
"The helpless families are selling off their land and homes to survive," he said.
He urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to stand beside the embattled families by providing financial and other forms of assistance to them.
The government was also called on to provide free treatment for the injured, education expenses of the families of the dead, economic aid to businessmen affected by the fire and funds to renovate Wahed Mansion.




It came after Dhaka South City Mayor Sayeed Khokon on Thursday pledged to offer financial support and jobs to the families of 31 people who died in the tragedy.
"The mayor has spoken about extended financial support to 31 families as well as jobs to a few other families based on qualifications. But no measures have been taken to assist the other families yet," said Rahim.
The Bangladesh Plastic Traders' Association has given Tk 50,000 to each of the families who lost loved ones in the blaze, according to Rahim.
Rahim's nephews Masud Rana and Mahbubur Rahman Raju ran a shop in Wahed Mansion. They were both killed in the fire.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Victims’ families demand compensation, relocation of chemical factories
‘2 robbers’ among 4 Killed in ‘gunfights’
No rule of law, in country now: Fakhrul
BD protests US Senator Grassley’s remarks
It’s a violation of human rights, Police Code
GP says it will pay BTRC Tk 10b on Sunday
CU also decides not to join uniform entry test
Don’t neglect mother tongue while learning other languages: PM


Latest News
2 DU students held on extortion charge
BNP policymakers discuss next course of action
Banking sector now hostage to a quarter: CPD
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by one wicket in first ODI
Govt is working to move the economy forward: Kamal
Top terrorist Zisan’s close aide held in city
Man rescued day after his burial
PM vows to build technology-based Bangladesh
Man beaten dead by neighbour in Manikganj
Bangabandhu book corner to be set up at all pry schools
Most Read News
Book and science fair begins at IU
Pop Smoke: Rapper shot dead in apparent robbery
Global death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,244
Pakistan's U Akmal suspended under anti-corruption code
Nation pays homage to language martyrs
Ganoforum organizes a seminar  to mark the International Mother Language Day
SC fines Southeast Univ Tk 10 lakh for violating UGC directive
College student fined Tk 40,000
Two ‘robbers’ among 3 killed in ‘gunfights’
Two ‘robbers’ killed in Cumilla ‘gunfight’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft