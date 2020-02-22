Video
Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:10 PM
Home Back Page

‘2 robbers’ among 4 Killed in ‘gunfights’

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

At least four people, including two alleged robbers, were killed in three "gunfights" with law enforcers in Cumilla, Chapainawabganj and Narayanganj early Friday and Thursday night.
Our Cumilla Correspondent reported that two suspected robbers were killed in a reported gunfight with police in Palpara area under Sadar upazila of Cumilla early Friday.
The deceased were identified as Arifuzzaman Emon of Araiora area in the upazila.
Parimol Das, sub-inspector of DB police, said the detectives and police from Kotwali Police Station, acting on a tip-off, raided the area at 2:00am where a gang of robbers was preparing to commit a robbery.
Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the robbers opened fire, prompting the detectives and police to retaliate, he said, adding that two robbers sustained bullet injuries during the gunfight and died on arrival at Cumilla Medical College Hospital.
Our Chapainawabganj correspondent adds: The prime suspect in the killing of a seven-year-old girl after rape was killed in a 'gunfight' with the Detective Branch (DB) of police in Harishpur Natunpara area of Sadar upazila of Chapainawabganj on Thursday night.   
The deceased was identified as Tariqul alias Saddam, 38, son of Noman of Charbagdanga in the upazila.   
Our Narayanganj correspondent reports: RAB personnel installed a check-post at Kalni area on Asian Highway on Friday night after learning that a drug consignment in a private car is heading towards Gazipur.
"As the car was speeding towards our check-post around 2:00am, we signalled it to stop," Major Abdullah Al Mehdi, camp commander of RAB-1 in Gazipur, said, adding that the passengers in the car started opening fire, forcing the members of the elite force to retaliate in self-defence.
Later, three passengers fled the scene and RAB personnel found a bullet hit body in the car. The injured was taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead.


« PreviousNext »

