Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:09 PM
Home Back Page

Rights bodies on Death of Yasmin In Custody

It’s a violation of human rights, Police Code

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The rights bodies of the country have expressed disappointment over the death incident of Yasmin Begum, a 40-year-old woman, in police custody.
She died on 18 February under police custody in Gazipur district.
She was picked up from her home by Detective Branch (DB) of Police in Gazipur on Tuesday night and died while she was under the police custody. A three-member committee was formed to investigate the incident by the local administration.
However, the rights bodies and personalities from different corners termed the incident a gross violation of the police code.
Executive Director of Ain O Salish Kendra Sheepa Hafiza said such act is a violation of the Police Code.
There is no excuse for police to be spared from the accountability and highest punishment as well. Such rampant deaths under police custody are alarming, she said.
"No one should die like that. Even a hardened criminal should go through a trial process," she said.
Referring to formation of the probe body, human rights activist Elina Khan said, "We hope that the committee will submit an impartial report on the incident."
Jayprokash, a teacher of a Ramakrishna High School in Dhaka city, termed the incident a violation of human rights.
"How police can pick up a housewife for the fault of her husband? It's clearly a violation of human rights," he wondered.
The DB police officer raided her home in Bhawal on Tuesday evening and searched for her husband Abdul Hai over an allegation of drug dealing.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Yasmin's son Yasin Arafat Jisan, said he received a phone call from someone who told him that his mother fell ill and had been taken to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital. Jisan claimed that he found various injury marks on his mother's body.


