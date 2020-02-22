GP says it will pay BTRC Tk 10b on Sunday

Grameenphone has said it will deposit Tk 10 billion to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on Sunday following a Supreme Court order on a Tk 125.8 billion audit dispute.

The largest mobile phone operator of the country revealed the decision in a statement on Friday.

Grameenphone respects the legal system of the country and "looks forward to getting court protection" from the pressure the BTRC has applied to the company and its management, it added. -bdnews24.com















