Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:09 PM
Home Back Page

CU also decides not to join uniform entry test

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

The authorities of Chittagong University (CU) on Thursday night decided to hold the admission test according to their existing rules instead of the integrated admission test of public universities which is expected to begin from the 2020-21 academic session.
"CU will conduct its entry test for the students of the academic year 2020-21 according to the previous system," said a press release on Thursday night.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the academic council presided over by CU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shirin Akhter, it said.
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) also decided not to join the integrated admission test of public universities.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Victims’ families demand compensation, relocation of chemical factories
‘2 robbers’ among 4 Killed in ‘gunfights’
No rule of law, in country now: Fakhrul
BD protests US Senator Grassley’s remarks
It’s a violation of human rights, Police Code
GP says it will pay BTRC Tk 10b on Sunday
CU also decides not to join uniform entry test
Don’t neglect mother tongue while learning other languages: PM


Latest News
2 DU students held on extortion charge
BNP policymakers discuss next course of action
Banking sector now hostage to a quarter: CPD
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by one wicket in first ODI
Govt is working to move the economy forward: Kamal
Top terrorist Zisan’s close aide held in city
Man rescued day after his burial
PM vows to build technology-based Bangladesh
Man beaten dead by neighbour in Manikganj
Bangabandhu book corner to be set up at all pry schools
Most Read News
Book and science fair begins at IU
Pop Smoke: Rapper shot dead in apparent robbery
Global death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,244
Pakistan's U Akmal suspended under anti-corruption code
Nation pays homage to language martyrs
Ganoforum organizes a seminar  to mark the International Mother Language Day
SC fines Southeast Univ Tk 10 lakh for violating UGC directive
College student fined Tk 40,000
Two ‘robbers’ among 3 killed in ‘gunfights’
Two ‘robbers’ killed in Cumilla ‘gunfight’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft