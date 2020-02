CHATTOGRAM, Feb 21: Chattogram Metropolitan Police(CMP) rounded up two alleged snatchers with a foreign-made pistol and ammunition from city's CRB area on Friday morning.

The arrested were identified as Mohammad Rakib, 25 and Abdur Nur, 29, both hailed from city's Dewanhat area.

Based on secret information, a team of the Detective Branch (DB) of police detained Rakib and Nur around 5 am from the aforesaid area with the foreign-made pistol, four bullets and two knives. -UNB