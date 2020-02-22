Video
Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:09 PM
25th span of Padma Bridge installed

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

MUNSHIGANJ, Feb 21: The 25th span of the 6.15-kilometre long Padma Bridge had installed on the 29th and the 30th pillars at Jajira point in Shariatpur district on Friday afternoon.
With the installation of the span, 3,750 meters of the main structure of the mega bridge has become visible," Deputy Assistant Engineer of the bridge project Humayun Kabir said.
He also said installation of all 41 spans will be completed within next July as three spans would be set up in a month.
Besides, the construction of 38 pillars has already been finished among 42 pillars.
Earlier on October 14, 2018, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the name plaque of Padma Bridge at the Mawa end.    -BSS


