Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:08 PM
Working to make Bangla UN’s official language: Info Minister

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

The government is working to register Bangla as one of the official languages of the United Nations (UN), Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said Friday.
He made the remark while paying homage to the Language Movement martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar in the city on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day.
"Today our commitment is to develop the country into Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he said.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said efforts are ongoing to make Bangla an official language of the UN.
"Government's efforts will always be there so that it (Bangla) is made an official language (of the UN)," said the Foreign Minister.
There are six official languages of the UN. These are - Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.
According to UN, the correct interpretation and translation of these six languages, in both spoken and written form, is very important to the work of the organisation because this enables clear and concise communication on issues of global importance.    -UNB


