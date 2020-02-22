No respite from Dhaka's worsening air pollution





It had an AQI score of 220 at 10:55am. The air was classified as 'very unhealthy' and in this state of air everyone may experience serious health effects.

When the AQI value is between 201 and 300, the entire population is more likely to be affected while children are advised to limit outdoor activities in this situation.

Moreover, the situation notifies health warnings of emergency conditions.

Vietnam's Hanoi and Nepal's Kathmandu occupied the first and third spots in the list of cities with the worst air quality with AQI scores of 226 and 215 respectively. -UNB























