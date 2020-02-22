Video
Saturday, 22 February, 2020
No respite from Dhaka's worsening air pollution

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020

The air quality in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka has not been improving for days while its dwellers are living at health risk as the megacity ranked the second top among cities with worst air quality on Friday morning.
It had an AQI score of 220 at 10:55am. The air was classified as 'very unhealthy' and in this state of air everyone may experience serious health effects.
When the AQI value is between 201 and 300, the entire population is more likely to be affected while children are advised to limit outdoor activities in this situation.
Moreover, the situation notifies health warnings of emergency conditions.
Vietnam's Hanoi and Nepal's Kathmandu occupied the first and third spots in the list of cities with the worst air quality with AQI scores of 226 and 215 respectively.    -UNB


