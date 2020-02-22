Chawkbazar tragedy: Dangers still lurk out there







One year ago the fire incident in a building in Chawkbazar's Churihatta left 71 people burnt to death. Several promises had been made by the authorities concerned that time while most of them are unfulfilled. In fact, the main task of relocating the chemical storages and industries in a safe place remains largely unfulfilled. As a result, the dangers concerning this issue remain intact. Still, Old Dhaka houses extremely hazardous stocks of flammable chemicals and risky factories without any safety measures whatsoever, putting lives of hundreds of people at serious risk of fires.

The government is still working on relocating chemical warehouses and factories from residential areas to a chemical industrial park, a move that began around 10 years ago following the Nimtoli blaze. Even the government's work to set up a temporary chemical hub is yet to be completed. We've seen mobile court drives and sealing off chemical warehouses. But as the public focus moved away from the Chawkbazar tragedy, many have restarted their business.











We hope that the authorities responsible will take effective measures before another tragic incident occurs.



Khalid Hasan

