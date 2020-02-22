Video
Saturday, 22 February, 2020
Media is missing its crucial role to promote Bangla

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020

At times, we appear as a nation that cannot honour and respect her language correctly, even though we achieved the language freedom in exchange of blood. This painful example cannot be resonated elsewhere across the world. However, with another February drawing to its end, it is time we collectively engage in serious soul - searching asking ourselves - what has went wrong?

Families, educational institutions, and writers should play imperative roles to safeguard the individuality and purity of our language. More importantly, the media has a crucial role to play. Experts and intellectuals also came up with the observation, saying that the purity of Bangla as a language depends on its proper practice.And the media should play a more rational role in this regard.

It is true to a greater extent, People now study Bangla only for academic purposes. In practical life, the use of Bangla is has become limited. That's probably the main reason behind the declining popularity of the language whereas With approximately 228 million native speakers and another 37 million as second language speakers, Bengali is the fifth most-spoken native language and the seventh most spoken language by total number of speakers in the world.





Since language plays a vital role as the medium of culture, it is imperative to increase the practice of Bangla in all spheres of our lives. Sadly it is not happening. For instance, our toddlers of today are fond of watching cartoons, many of which are dubbed in other languages. Most parents have reportedly stated that the local media outlets are not able enough to provide the children with good programmes and this factor is influencing young minds to turn to other cultures.

Even more horrific, there are no guidelines for broadcasting programmes or writing stories for print media. Most of the time our mainstream media houses are engaged in borrowing programmes in other languages and broadcasting these without proper editing. We thus end up in creating our own brand of 'Mongrel language' by destroying its purity.

It is time our media industry, as a whole, takes note of these issues while playing a more responsible role to promote the correct form of Bangla. To prevent the distorted form of language, social awareness holds the key. But there is a need for regional integration to further integrate Bangla on the world stage. And once again, media has a crucial role to play in this regard. 



