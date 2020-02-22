

Amar Ekushey and Int'l Mother Language Day observed

The Language Movement, a great event in the country's history, was aimed at establishing the right of mother tongue as well as protecting culture and heritage.

The national flag was hoisted at half-mast atop all government and non-government offices, and educational institutions. Special prayers were offered at different religious institutions.

Government administration in all districts, socio-cultural, political, professional bodies, and educational institutions organised different programmes to mark the day.

BARISHAL: To mark the day, district Awami League (AL) President Alhaz Abul Hasanat Abdullah, MP, General Secretary (GS) and former lawmaker Advocate Talukder Md Yunus placed wreaths on the Central Shaheed Minar at 12:01am.

At that time, Barishal City Corporation Mayor Serniabat Sadik Abdulla was also present.

A free blood donation programme was held at on Shaheed Minar premises.

Besides, district administration organised a discussion meeting at Ashwini Kumar Town Hall in the evening.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: To mark the day, different programmes including placing of wreaths on local Shaheed Minar, painting competition, and discussion meeting were held.

At the meeting, lawmaker of Bhola-3 Constituency Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon, as chief guest, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to make Sonar Bangla with the zeal of Amar Ekushey. So, Bangladesh could stand up in the current world with her head on.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Habibul Hasan Rumi chaired the meeting which was held at Sajib Wazed Joy Digital Park.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Gias Uddin Ahmed, upazila AL GS Fakhrul Alam, municipality AL GS Shafiqul Islam Badal, and Upazila Vice Chairman Abul Hasan Remon were also present at the meeting.

BOGURA: To mark the day, district administration, district police, Zila Muktijoddha Sangsad, Zila Parishad, Bogura Municipality, Sadar Upazila Parishad, Bogura Press Club, and different socio-cultural and political organisations paid homage to the language martyrs by placing wreaths on central Shaheed Minar since 12:01am.

Discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil were also arranged marking the day.

At the discussion meeting, District AL President Mojibor Rahman Maznu and GS Ragebul Ahsan Ripu were also present.

Sammilito Sangskritik Jote organised an eight-day long book fair on Shaheed Khokan Park.

Different cultural organisations performed at "Mujib Mancha" in Satmatha area of the town.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, district AL led by lawmaker of Joypurhat-1 Constituency Advocate Shamsul Alam, Dudu, district administration led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Zakir Hossen, district police led by Police Super (SP) Mohammad Salam Kabir, Zila Parishad, and Zila Muktijoddha Sangsad placed wreaths on the central Shaheed Minar since 12:01am.

Later, different socio-cultural and political organisations paid homage to the language martyrs.

Zila Shishu Academy organised a painting competition for children on the Shaheed Minar premises.

KHULNA: To mark the day, all government administrations, socio-cultural, political, professional bodies, and educational institutions organized different programmes.

Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque paid tributes to the Language Movement martyrs on the Shaheed Minar at city's Shaheed Hadis Park at 12:01am.

Later, Muktijoddha Sangsad, Khulna City and District unit command council, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Alauddin Hawlader, Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khondoker Lutful Kabir, Additional DIG of Khulna Range Police Habibur Rahman, Khulna SP Shafiqullah and Zila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid placed wreaths there.

DC Md Helal Hossain along with officials of the district and the upazila administrations also placed wreaths there followed by the other government and non-government departments and organisations.

AL and its front organisations and other political parties, Khulna Press Club and Khulna Union of Journalists and common people also placed wreaths there.

The national flag was hoisted at half-mast atop all buildings and educational institutions.

Besides, competitions for the children on drawing, essay writing, rendering patriotic songs and sports competitions for students were also held along with screening of documentary films.

Meanwhile, speakers at different discussion meetings stressed the need of local languages in all matters.

They said the use of a mixture of Bangla and English is a matter of concern.

Amar Ekushey and Int'l Mother Language Day observed

District administration arranged a seven-day book fair on BIAM Laboratories School field.

A discussion was held on the school field with Rezwan Ahammed Toufic, MP, was chief guest while DC Md Sarwar Murshed Chowdhury was in the chair.

It was addressed, among others, by SP Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar), Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, district AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan, GS Advocate MA Afzal, Government Pleader Bijoy Shankar Roy, Public Prosecutor Shah Azizul Haque, Sadar Upazila AL President Advocate Ataur Rahman, GS Principal Sharif Sadi, Additional DC (General) Abdullah-al-Mashud, ADC (Education & ICT) Md Habibur Rahman, and district Mahila AL GS Bilkis Begum.

KURIGRAM: To mark the day, DC Sultana Pervin, SP Mohibul Islam Khan, Zila Parishad Chairman and district AL President Md Jafar Ali, Zila Muktijoddha Sangsad, and different socio-cultural and political organisations placed wreaths on the central Shaheed Minar here since 12:01am.

In the morning, Sammilito Sangskritik Jote organised a cultural function at the Shaheed Minar.

LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, DC Anjan Chandra Pal, SP Dr HM Kamruzzaman, and Zila Parishad Chairman Md Shahjahan placed wreaths at central Shaheed Minar since 12:01am.

Later, different socio-cultural and political organisations paid homage to the language martyrs.

On the occasion, discussion meeting at different educational institutions, wearing black badge, rally, painting competition, and cultural function were also held.

Besides, district administration organised a three-day book fair on District Collectorate Building premises marking the day.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: To mark the day, Upazila Chairman Principal Shah Manjur Morshed Chowdhury and UNO Nazmul Hamid Reza placed wreaths on local Shaheed Minar at 12:01am.

At that time, upazila AL President Alhaz Anwarul Islam, GS Mofazzal Hossen, Joint GS Fazlul Haque Chowdhury, Office Secretary and Upazila Vice Chairman Kazibul Islam, Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahfuz Alam, Officer-in-Charge of Porsha Police Station Shahinur Rahman were also present.

Later, different socio-cultural and political organisations paid homage to the language martyrs.

Besides, different competitions and cultural function were also held.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district administration placed wreaths on the central Shaheed Minar in the town at 12.01am along with Fisheries and Livestock Minister and local lawmaker SM Reazul Karim.

Later, different socio-cultural and political organisations also placed tributes.

District children affairs office organised a drawing and handwriting contest and essay writing on Bangabandhu.

Besides, special prayer at different religious establishments was also offered.

A discussion meeting was held on Town Club premises.

Directorate of Information screened film on the occasion.

RANGAMATI: To mark the day, district administration, district police, different socio-cultural and political organisations, and locals paid homage to language martyrs at the central Shaheed Minar since 12:01am.

At that time, DC AKM Mamunur Rashid placed wreath on the Shaheed Minar on behalf of district administration.

Later, SP Md Alamgir Kabir also placed wreath at the same place on behalf of district police.

At that time, ASP (Sadar circle) Taposh Ranjan Ghosh, and ASP (Sadar) Md Main Uddin Chowdhury were also present.

After this, Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Vice Chairman Ashish Kumar, Rangamati Zila Parishad Chairman Briso Ketu Chakma, and different organisations paid home to the language martyrs.

SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, DC Dr Faruk Ahmed placed wreath on the Shaheed Minar in Bazaar Station area of the town at 12:01am.

Later, lawmaker of Sadar Constituency Dr Habibe Millat, SP Hasibul Alam, Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta, and different socio-cultural and political organisations also placed wreaths on the Shaheed Minar.

Different organisations arranged various programmes including discussion meeting, painting competition and cultural function marking the day.









TANGAIL: To mark the day, district administration, district AL, lawmaker of Tangail-5 Constituency Md Sanowar Hossen, Zila Parishad Chairman and district AL President Fazlur Rahman Khan Faruk, DC Md Shahidul Islam, SP Sanchit Kumar Roy, and Tangail Municipality Mayor Zamilur Rahman Miron placed wreaths on Central Shaheed Minar since 12:01am.

Later, different socio-cultural and political organisations paid homage to the language martyrs.

On behalf of The Daily Observer, its District Correspondent Md Sazzad Hossain Lincon placed wreath on the Shaheed Minar.

Besides, district AL organised a discussion meeting and a cultural function in the afternoon. Amar Ekushey and International Mother Language Day was observed in the country as elsewhere in the globe on Friday commemorating the language martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the 1952 Language Movement with a patriotic zeal.The Language Movement, a great event in the country's history, was aimed at establishing the right of mother tongue as well as protecting culture and heritage.The national flag was hoisted at half-mast atop all government and non-government offices, and educational institutions. Special prayers were offered at different religious institutions.Government administration in all districts, socio-cultural, political, professional bodies, and educational institutions organised different programmes to mark the day.BARISHAL: To mark the day, district Awami League (AL) President Alhaz Abul Hasanat Abdullah, MP, General Secretary (GS) and former lawmaker Advocate Talukder Md Yunus placed wreaths on the Central Shaheed Minar at 12:01am.At that time, Barishal City Corporation Mayor Serniabat Sadik Abdulla was also present.A free blood donation programme was held at on Shaheed Minar premises.Besides, district administration organised a discussion meeting at Ashwini Kumar Town Hall in the evening.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: To mark the day, different programmes including placing of wreaths on local Shaheed Minar, painting competition, and discussion meeting were held.At the meeting, lawmaker of Bhola-3 Constituency Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon, as chief guest, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to make Sonar Bangla with the zeal of Amar Ekushey. So, Bangladesh could stand up in the current world with her head on.Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Habibul Hasan Rumi chaired the meeting which was held at Sajib Wazed Joy Digital Park.Among others, Upazila Chairman Gias Uddin Ahmed, upazila AL GS Fakhrul Alam, municipality AL GS Shafiqul Islam Badal, and Upazila Vice Chairman Abul Hasan Remon were also present at the meeting.BOGURA: To mark the day, district administration, district police, Zila Muktijoddha Sangsad, Zila Parishad, Bogura Municipality, Sadar Upazila Parishad, Bogura Press Club, and different socio-cultural and political organisations paid homage to the language martyrs by placing wreaths on central Shaheed Minar since 12:01am.Discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil were also arranged marking the day.At the discussion meeting, District AL President Mojibor Rahman Maznu and GS Ragebul Ahsan Ripu were also present.Sammilito Sangskritik Jote organised an eight-day long book fair on Shaheed Khokan Park.Different cultural organisations performed at "Mujib Mancha" in Satmatha area of the town.JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, district AL led by lawmaker of Joypurhat-1 Constituency Advocate Shamsul Alam, Dudu, district administration led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Zakir Hossen, district police led by Police Super (SP) Mohammad Salam Kabir, Zila Parishad, and Zila Muktijoddha Sangsad placed wreaths on the central Shaheed Minar since 12:01am.Later, different socio-cultural and political organisations paid homage to the language martyrs.Zila Shishu Academy organised a painting competition for children on the Shaheed Minar premises.KHULNA: To mark the day, all government administrations, socio-cultural, political, professional bodies, and educational institutions organized different programmes.Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque paid tributes to the Language Movement martyrs on the Shaheed Minar at city's Shaheed Hadis Park at 12:01am.Later, Muktijoddha Sangsad, Khulna City and District unit command council, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Alauddin Hawlader, Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khondoker Lutful Kabir, Additional DIG of Khulna Range Police Habibur Rahman, Khulna SP Shafiqullah and Zila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid placed wreaths there.DC Md Helal Hossain along with officials of the district and the upazila administrations also placed wreaths there followed by the other government and non-government departments and organisations.AL and its front organisations and other political parties, Khulna Press Club and Khulna Union of Journalists and common people also placed wreaths there.The national flag was hoisted at half-mast atop all buildings and educational institutions.Besides, competitions for the children on drawing, essay writing, rendering patriotic songs and sports competitions for students were also held along with screening of documentary films.Meanwhile, speakers at different discussion meetings stressed the need of local languages in all matters.They said the use of a mixture of Bangla and English is a matter of concern.KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, district administration, district police, Zila Parishad, government officials, teachers, students, and over 175 organisations including Kishoreganj Press Club paid tributes from early hours at the Central Shaheed Minar on Gurudayal Government College premises.District administration arranged a seven-day book fair on BIAM Laboratories School field.A discussion was held on the school field with Rezwan Ahammed Toufic, MP, was chief guest while DC Md Sarwar Murshed Chowdhury was in the chair.It was addressed, among others, by SP Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar), Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, district AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan, GS Advocate MA Afzal, Government Pleader Bijoy Shankar Roy, Public Prosecutor Shah Azizul Haque, Sadar Upazila AL President Advocate Ataur Rahman, GS Principal Sharif Sadi, Additional DC (General) Abdullah-al-Mashud, ADC (Education & ICT) Md Habibur Rahman, and district Mahila AL GS Bilkis Begum.KURIGRAM: To mark the day, DC Sultana Pervin, SP Mohibul Islam Khan, Zila Parishad Chairman and district AL President Md Jafar Ali, Zila Muktijoddha Sangsad, and different socio-cultural and political organisations placed wreaths on the central Shaheed Minar here since 12:01am.In the morning, Sammilito Sangskritik Jote organised a cultural function at the Shaheed Minar.LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, DC Anjan Chandra Pal, SP Dr HM Kamruzzaman, and Zila Parishad Chairman Md Shahjahan placed wreaths at central Shaheed Minar since 12:01am.Later, different socio-cultural and political organisations paid homage to the language martyrs.On the occasion, discussion meeting at different educational institutions, wearing black badge, rally, painting competition, and cultural function were also held.Besides, district administration organised a three-day book fair on District Collectorate Building premises marking the day.PORSHA, NAOGAON: To mark the day, Upazila Chairman Principal Shah Manjur Morshed Chowdhury and UNO Nazmul Hamid Reza placed wreaths on local Shaheed Minar at 12:01am.At that time, upazila AL President Alhaz Anwarul Islam, GS Mofazzal Hossen, Joint GS Fazlul Haque Chowdhury, Office Secretary and Upazila Vice Chairman Kazibul Islam, Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahfuz Alam, Officer-in-Charge of Porsha Police Station Shahinur Rahman were also present.Later, different socio-cultural and political organisations paid homage to the language martyrs.Besides, different competitions and cultural function were also held.PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district administration placed wreaths on the central Shaheed Minar in the town at 12.01am along with Fisheries and Livestock Minister and local lawmaker SM Reazul Karim.Later, different socio-cultural and political organisations also placed tributes.District children affairs office organised a drawing and handwriting contest and essay writing on Bangabandhu.Besides, special prayer at different religious establishments was also offered.A discussion meeting was held on Town Club premises.Directorate of Information screened film on the occasion.RANGAMATI: To mark the day, district administration, district police, different socio-cultural and political organisations, and locals paid homage to language martyrs at the central Shaheed Minar since 12:01am.At that time, DC AKM Mamunur Rashid placed wreath on the Shaheed Minar on behalf of district administration.Later, SP Md Alamgir Kabir also placed wreath at the same place on behalf of district police.At that time, ASP (Sadar circle) Taposh Ranjan Ghosh, and ASP (Sadar) Md Main Uddin Chowdhury were also present.After this, Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Vice Chairman Ashish Kumar, Rangamati Zila Parishad Chairman Briso Ketu Chakma, and different organisations paid home to the language martyrs.SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, DC Dr Faruk Ahmed placed wreath on the Shaheed Minar in Bazaar Station area of the town at 12:01am.Later, lawmaker of Sadar Constituency Dr Habibe Millat, SP Hasibul Alam, Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta, and different socio-cultural and political organisations also placed wreaths on the Shaheed Minar.Different organisations arranged various programmes including discussion meeting, painting competition and cultural function marking the day.TANGAIL: To mark the day, district administration, district AL, lawmaker of Tangail-5 Constituency Md Sanowar Hossen, Zila Parishad Chairman and district AL President Fazlur Rahman Khan Faruk, DC Md Shahidul Islam, SP Sanchit Kumar Roy, and Tangail Municipality Mayor Zamilur Rahman Miron placed wreaths on Central Shaheed Minar since 12:01am.Later, different socio-cultural and political organisations paid homage to the language martyrs.On behalf of The Daily Observer, its District Correspondent Md Sazzad Hossain Lincon placed wreath on the Shaheed Minar.Besides, district AL organised a discussion meeting and a cultural function in the afternoon.