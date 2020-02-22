Scheme taken to produce 8,246-tonne chilli in Kishoreganj





Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer (SAAO) Md Maijuddin said, a total of 3,585 hectares of land have been brought under chilli cultivation in the upazilas this year with a production target of over 8,246 metric tons of chilli, and the crop has already been cultivated in 3,550 ha of land till January 6.

Of the total target, 175 ha of land have been cultivated in Hossainpur with a production target of 403 MT, 90 ha with a target of 207 MT in Kishoreganj Sadar, 120 ha with a target of 276 MT in Pakundia, 310 ha with a target of 713 MT in Katiadi, 335 ha with a target of 771 MT in Karimganj, 350 ha with a target of 805 MT in Tarail, 480 ha with a target of 1,104 MT in Itna, 110 ha with a target of 253 MT in Mithamoin, 360 ha with a target of 828 MT in Nikli, 135 ha with a target of 311 MT in Austagram, 185 ha with a target of 426 MT in Bajitpur, 110 ha with a target of 253 MT in Kuliarchar, and 825 ha with a target of 1,898 MT in Bhairab upazilas.

While taking to this correspondent, District Training Officer of the DAE Dr Mohit Kumar Dey said the local farmers are becoming interested in chilli farming as they got much output and fair price of the produce in recent years.

The authorities concerned have taken adequate steps for ensuring smooth supply of chemical fertilisers, pesticides, technical assistant and others inputs to the growers at grassroots level.









Besides, commercial banks, other financial institutions and NGOs provided easy term agricultural loans in this connection, he added.





