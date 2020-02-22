Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:08 PM
Home Countryside

Scheme taken to produce 8,246-tonne chilli in Kishoreganj

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Feb 21: Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) here has taken up a massive chilli farming scheme in all the 13 upazilas of the district during the current Rabi season.
Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer (SAAO) Md Maijuddin said, a total of 3,585 hectares of land have been brought under chilli cultivation in the upazilas this year with a production target of over 8,246 metric tons of chilli, and the crop has already been cultivated in 3,550 ha of land till January 6.
Of the total target, 175 ha of land have been cultivated in Hossainpur with a production target of 403 MT, 90 ha with a target of 207 MT in Kishoreganj Sadar, 120 ha with a target of 276 MT in Pakundia, 310 ha with a target of 713 MT in Katiadi, 335 ha with a target of 771 MT in Karimganj, 350 ha with a target of 805 MT in Tarail, 480 ha with a target of 1,104 MT in Itna, 110 ha with a target of 253 MT in Mithamoin, 360 ha with a target of 828 MT in Nikli, 135 ha with a target of 311 MT in Austagram, 185 ha with a target of 426 MT in Bajitpur, 110 ha with a target of 253 MT in Kuliarchar, and 825 ha with a target of 1,898 MT in Bhairab upazilas.
While taking to this correspondent, District Training Officer of the DAE Dr Mohit Kumar Dey said the local farmers are becoming interested in chilli farming as they got much output and fair price of the produce in recent years.
The authorities concerned have taken adequate steps for ensuring smooth supply of chemical fertilisers, pesticides, technical assistant and others inputs to the growers at grassroots level.




Besides, commercial banks, other financial institutions and NGOs provided easy term agricultural loans in this connection, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Amar Ekushey and Int'l Mother Language Day observed
Scheme taken to produce 8,246-tonne chilli in Kishoreganj
3 to die, one gets life term for murder in Dinajpur
Save Shamsul Hoque
Two found dead in two districts
Online database of SMEs to be made in Gaibandha
SME fair begins in Pirojpur tomorrow
Four kill selves in 4 dists


Latest News
2 DU students held on extortion charge
BNP policymakers discuss next course of action
Banking sector now hostage to a quarter: CPD
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by one wicket in first ODI
Govt is working to move the economy forward: Kamal
Top terrorist Zisan’s close aide held in city
Man rescued day after his burial
PM vows to build technology-based Bangladesh
Man beaten dead by neighbour in Manikganj
Bangabandhu book corner to be set up at all pry schools
Most Read News
Book and science fair begins at IU
Pop Smoke: Rapper shot dead in apparent robbery
Global death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,244
Pakistan's U Akmal suspended under anti-corruption code
Nation pays homage to language martyrs
Ganoforum organizes a seminar  to mark the International Mother Language Day
SC fines Southeast Univ Tk 10 lakh for violating UGC directive
College student fined Tk 40,000
Two ‘robbers’ among 3 killed in ‘gunfights’
Two ‘robbers’ killed in Cumilla ‘gunfight’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft