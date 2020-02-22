Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:08 PM
Home Countryside

3 to die, one gets life term for murder in Dinajpur

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Feb 21: A local court on Tuesday sentenced three persons to death and another to life-term imprisonment in a murder case.
The death row convicts are: Moslem Uddin, 58, Mostafizur Rahman Bulbul, 40, Mamunur Rashid Milon, 35, while the lifer is Sohel Rana Babu, 30. All of them are residents of Mirzapur Khayerbari Village in Birampur Upazila of the district.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Anwarul Haque delivered the verdict.
The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each while acquitted two other accused as their guilt was not proved.
According to the case statement, the convicts killed Wakil Uddin, a resident of the same area, with sharp weapons on June 25, 2011 over fishing in a pond of the village.
The deceased's wife filed a case against eight people with Birampur Police Station in this connection on the same day.
Later, police submitted charge-sheet accusing six people on September 25, 2011.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Amar Ekushey and Int'l Mother Language Day observed
Scheme taken to produce 8,246-tonne chilli in Kishoreganj
3 to die, one gets life term for murder in Dinajpur
Save Shamsul Hoque
Two found dead in two districts
Online database of SMEs to be made in Gaibandha
SME fair begins in Pirojpur tomorrow
Four kill selves in 4 dists


Latest News
2 DU students held on extortion charge
BNP policymakers discuss next course of action
Banking sector now hostage to a quarter: CPD
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by one wicket in first ODI
Govt is working to move the economy forward: Kamal
Top terrorist Zisan’s close aide held in city
Man rescued day after his burial
PM vows to build technology-based Bangladesh
Man beaten dead by neighbour in Manikganj
Bangabandhu book corner to be set up at all pry schools
Most Read News
Book and science fair begins at IU
Pop Smoke: Rapper shot dead in apparent robbery
Global death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,244
Pakistan's U Akmal suspended under anti-corruption code
Nation pays homage to language martyrs
Ganoforum organizes a seminar  to mark the International Mother Language Day
SC fines Southeast Univ Tk 10 lakh for violating UGC directive
College student fined Tk 40,000
Two ‘robbers’ among 3 killed in ‘gunfights’
Two ‘robbers’ killed in Cumilla ‘gunfight’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft