3 to die, one gets life term for murder in Dinajpur





The death row convicts are: Moslem Uddin, 58, Mostafizur Rahman Bulbul, 40, Mamunur Rashid Milon, 35, while the lifer is Sohel Rana Babu, 30. All of them are residents of Mirzapur Khayerbari Village in Birampur Upazila of the district.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Anwarul Haque delivered the verdict.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each while acquitted two other accused as their guilt was not proved.

According to the case statement, the convicts killed Wakil Uddin, a resident of the same area, with sharp weapons on June 25, 2011 over fishing in a pond of the village.

The deceased's wife filed a case against eight people with Birampur Police Station in this connection on the same day.

Later, police submitted charge-sheet accusing six people on September 25, 2011.



























