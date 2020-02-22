Video
Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:07 PM
Home Countryside

Appeal For Help

Save Shamsul Hoque

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Feb 21: His two kidneys are damaged. His mother wants to cure him by giving one kidney.
But the transplantation requires Tk 8 lakh. It is not possible for his family to raise this big amount.  
He is Shamsul Hoque, 28, a handsome young man.
He was born and grown in the home of his grand father in-law in Gopalpur Village under Kotalipara  Upazila.
His father's home is in Mazbari Village of the upazila. In his childhood, he was admitted to Madrassa for his knack in Arabic.
After the completion of Maulana and Mufti courses, he joined as teacher at Kotalipara Hiron Madrassa. Within a short time, he was accepted cordially by all students and teachers.
His family included his parents, wife, son and younger brother. Shamsul Hoque became father in July, 2018.
His family was happy, but in January, 2019, the entire family became saddened. He fell sick. Medical test found his two kidneys damaged. Rolling cry knew no bound in his family.
His father Saleman Daria is a contract farmer. The entire family has fallen in the no-way.
Selling all land his treatment cost was managed. Over the own capacity, madrassa students gave their tiffin money to continue the treatment.
Now came relatives and teachers from other madrassas to his help. But their money was also finished in regular dialysis and testing. Now  came his neighbours with financial assistance. But it was also finished. Finally, his grand father Abu Hanif Khan sold his last piece of land to manage his treatment cost.
Shamsul Hoque is undergoing treatment at Chronic Disease Hospital in the city's Shyamoli under the care of Dr. Kamrul Islam. The doctor asked for immediate transplantation of at least one kidney. Due to the inability to purchase kidney, his mother Rahela Begum is ready to give one of her kidney. The transplantation requires around Tk 8 lakh including operation and medicine costs.
But because of monetary shortage, the primary process is pending.
His health condition is deteriorating every day. His wife Habiba Begum is passing very concerning life. Their son is crying silently.
Meanwhile, Gayner Alo, a social organisation, came to his help. It is seeking financial assistance through different social media. It sought Tk 10, 20, 50 or 100 from all in their capacities.
His father Saleman Daria sought financial assistance from philanthropists saying, "I have lost my all belongings. Now I am running his treatment taking assistance from all. I am seeking assistance from social philanthropists to save the life of my son. "
He mother Rahela Begum sought help from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.


