Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:07 PM
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a physically-challenged minor girl were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Manikganj and Noakhali, in two days.   
MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of an onion trader from Munail Calk area under Shimulia Union in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Tamser Uddin, 60, son of Nagar Ali of Shakrail Village. He had been trading onion in Ashulia's Bypile area near Dhaka.
Shimulia Union Parishad Member Maleque Mollah said the locals discovered the body in the area at noon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered his body at around 1pm.
Shivalaya Police Station (PS) sources said the investigation is going on.
SENBAG, NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a physically-challenged minor girl from her house in Senbag Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Jannat, 6, daughter of Md Sumon of Kabilpur Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag PS Abdul Baten Mridha said Jannat died mysteriously.
However, the body was sent to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.


