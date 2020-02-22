

Online database of SMEs to be made in Gaibandha

The objective of the work is to help the concerned get information about all the industries located in the district under one platform side by side with getting e-commerce and loan facilities from the government, said an official of local BSCIC.

The database would be prepared based on GIS (geographical information system) under Access to Information (a2i) programme of Prime Minister's Office while the local administration would provide their administrative supports in this connection, said the official.

The entrepreneurs of the union digital centres of the district had already been nominated and they would help prepare the online database of the SMEs and cottage industries through putting up the data entry.

In this connection, a day-long workshop for the entrepreneurs on data entry to prepare online database of the SMEs and the cottage industries was held at the training room of Sinnomul Mohila Samity in the town on Wednesday.

Officer of the BSCIC and also innovator of the activity Abdus Sattar conducted the workshop as the resource person while Assistant General Manager (AGM) of BSCIC here Shah Mohammad Jonayed was in the chair.

In the workshop, the participating entrepreneurs were asked to collect information about the SMEs and the cottage industries in their respective catchment areas sincerely and correctly.

Abdus Sattar also urged all the industrial entrepreneurs to communicate with the entrepreneurs of the union digital centres and provide need-based information about their SMEs and cottage industries to make the activity a grand success.

AGM Shah Mohammad Jonayed in his concluding speeches urged the entrepreneurs to be more serious and active to do the work properly.

A total of 51 entrepreneurs of the district took part in the training.





















