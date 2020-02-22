Video
Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:07 PM
Home Countryside

SME fair begins in Pirojpur tomorrow

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Feb 21: A week-long Small and Medium Enterprise   (SME) fair will begin on Sunday on the playground of Government High School in the town.
It was disclosed at a press conference held on Friday in the morning.
Organised by district administration, the SME fair will jointly be inaugurated by the district administration and SME Foundation.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain said that at least 50 entrepreneurs would participate in the fair installing 50 stalls.
Different products such as jute goods, agricultural processing items, leather items, electrical and electronics items, IT items, handicrafts, fashion wears will be available in the fair.
In coordination with Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), the fair has been initiated.
ADC (General) Nahid Farjana Siddique and others were present at the conference.
District (BSCIC) Manager Md. Abdur Rahman  said a total of Tk 30 crore has been allocated for 2019-20 fiscal for distribution among the district's small entrepreneurs.


