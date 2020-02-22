Video
Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:07 PM
Countryside

Four kill selves in 4 dists

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020
Our Correspondents

Four persons including an assistant priest of a temple committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Noakhali, Rajshahi and Bhola, in three days.  
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A teenager killed self by taking poison at Boro Bhatipara Village in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
Deceased Farid Ahmed Ridoy, 19, was the son of Chan Mia of the village.
Locals said Ridoy's mother rebuked him over playing game in his mobile phone. Being conceited, he took poison and was seriously injured.
He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex first; later on he was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where he died.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Anukul Sarker confirmed the news.
SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A woman reportedly committed suicide in Senbag Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Sufia Begum, 19, wife of Sourav Hossen of Kadra Union in the upazila.
Family members found Sufia hanging from the ceiling in her room on Thursday morning and informed police. Later, police recovered the body.
Senbag PS OC Abdul Baten Mridha said Sufia might have committed suicide by hanging herself.
However, the body was sent to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
RAJSHAHI:  A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide in Maria area under Charghat Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Farzana Yasmin Jyoti, 14, was the daughter of Fazel Joardar of the same area. She was a student of class ten at a local school in the area.
Deceased's Cousin Ariful Islam said Jyoti had a love affair with Joy for two years. On February 16, they met in Baneshwar Bazar area of Puthia Upazila.
After returning home, Jyoti took poison.
Later, the family members rushed her to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where she died.  
Deceased's family members claimed Jamirul Islam Joy, son of Aslam Uddin of Balihaghat area in Baneshwar allegedly raped her several times alluring her to marry. As he refused to marry her, she killed self.
Additional Superintendent of Police Iftekhair Alam confirmed the incident adding that the investigation is going on.
BHOLA: An assistant priest of a temple in the district town killed self on Tuesday night.
Deceased Nirmal Bhattacharya was the assistant priest of Shree Shree Madan Mohan Thakur Zeur Temple in Khal Par area. He hailed from Haridas Kathi Village in Paikgachha Upazila of Khulna District.
Local sources said Nirmal was locked into an altercation with one Anjali Rani, who also works in the temple, at night over money.
Nirmal beat her and, in response, she also threw water at him.
The temple committee discussed the matter with Nirmal about 8:30pm following a complaint by Anjali. Some people tried to beat him at the time of the discussion.
Later, local people found his hanging body inside the temple about 9pm and informed police.
Police recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Bhola Model PS OC Md Enayet Hossain.


« PreviousNext »

