Ghoraghat Shanai Pukur â€˜killing fieldâ€™ yet to get â€˜mass graveyardâ€™ status

DINAJPUR, Feb 21: The Shanai Pukur 'killing field' at Balahar Village in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district is yet to get ‘mass graveyard’ status even after 49 years of the Liberation War.Although hundreds of people were brutally killed and buried by the Pakistani occupation army here, no memorial for the martyrs has been made yet.Local freedom fighters demanded establishment of at least a monument there to preserve the memories of the martyrs.Ghoraghat Upazila Deputy Muktijoddha Commander Azharul Islam Babu said in 1971, the Pakistani occupation army and their allies killed hundreds of Bengali people and buried the bodies in four places around Shanai Pukur area during the war.As Pakistani army established a camp at Balahar Village and conducted several atrocious drives there, various places are still carrying the memories of sufferings of the local people.Losing their own people, the locals at least wanted to save their memories here. As a result, they have been demanding to establish a monument here for long. But not steps have been taken yet by the administration. This frustrated the locals a lot.Azharul Islam Babu also said a team of freedom fighters of the upazila set dynamite on a bridge in the middle of Toshai Jorgari and Chorgacha villages on the Ghoraghat-Hili Road to disconnect the communication of the Pakistani army in the month of September, 1971. Due to dynamite explosion, an army officer was killed.To take a revenge on this issue, a camp of about 5,000 Pakistani occupation armies was established at Balahar High School. Later, they started torturing and killing the natives indiscriminately on the bank of the Shanai Pukur.Many freedom fighters urged the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs to consider the issue.