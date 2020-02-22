Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:07 PM
Home Sports

Barcelona use La Liga rule to sign Braithwaite

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

MADRID, FEB 21: Barcelona on Thursday confirmed the signing of Danish forward Martin Braithwaite from Leganes after capitalising on a curious La Liga rule to ease their shortage of options up front.
Barca have taken advantage of the regulation that enables Spanish clubs in the top two divisions to buy from another La Liga club outside the transfer window if they lose a player to injury for more than five months.
"My ambition has always been to play at this level and when you persevere and you are positive, things end up happening," said Braithwaite after signing his contract.
"I am very happy to be here because, as a footballer, it is one of the greatest things that can happen to you to play for the best club in the world."
With Ousmane Dembele expected to be out for the rest of the season with a hamstring tear, the Catalans signed Braithwaite after paying the Dane's 18 million euro buy-out clause.
"The player will sign a contract with the Club for the rest of the season and four more until 30 June 2024 with the buy-out clause set at 300 million euros," Barcelona announced on their website earlier in the day.
After also selling Youssef En-Nesyri to Sevilla last month, Braithwaite's exit is a cruel blow for struggling Leganes, who will not be able to bring in a replacement unless an exception is made by La Liga.  "We believe the settlement is unfair," said Leganes chief executive Martin Ortega.
However, Barca president Josep Bartomeu insisted: "Barcelona's attitude has been correct."  "We paid the clause in accordance with the regulations, but we think it should be revised because it is not fair that Leganes cannot therefore recruit."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar and PSG face fight to avoid new European fiasco
Barcelona use La Liga rule to sign Braithwaite
Kamada out to break Bundesliga duck after Europa League hat-trick
Hazard return poses conundrum for Real as Clasico, City loom
Martial grabs key goal for Man Utd in Bruges
Zimbabwe ready to give Bangladesh a run for money
Under-19 star Tanzid set for first class debut
Mustafizur in Test squad to train, not to play: Domingo


Latest News
2 DU students held on extortion charge
BNP policymakers discuss next course of action
Banking sector now hostage to a quarter: CPD
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by one wicket in first ODI
Govt is working to move the economy forward: Kamal
Top terrorist Zisan’s close aide held in city
Man rescued day after his burial
PM vows to build technology-based Bangladesh
Man beaten dead by neighbour in Manikganj
Bangabandhu book corner to be set up at all pry schools
Most Read News
Book and science fair begins at IU
Pop Smoke: Rapper shot dead in apparent robbery
Global death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,244
Pakistan's U Akmal suspended under anti-corruption code
Nation pays homage to language martyrs
Ganoforum organizes a seminar  to mark the International Mother Language Day
SC fines Southeast Univ Tk 10 lakh for violating UGC directive
College student fined Tk 40,000
Two ‘robbers’ among 3 killed in ‘gunfights’
Two ‘robbers’ killed in Cumilla ‘gunfight’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft