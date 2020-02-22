Zimbabwe ready to give Bangladesh a run for money





Zimbabwe lost the series against Sri Lanka by 1-0 but on both Tests, they showed their capability of tackling the Lankan spinners with astute fashion.

However, the visitors wants to carry the performance into the solitary Test against Bangladesh, said its head coach Lalchand Rajput.

"We played two good Test matches against Sri Lanka recently. Sri Lanka also have a very good spin attack and we played well against them. We know Bangladesh may prepare spin friendly wicket and we are ready for it as we have prepared ourselves well," Rajput said here on Friday.

Zimbabwe also won a Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet last time they visited here in 2018. They lost the second Test in Dhaka to hold Bangladesh for a draw in two-match Test series.

Rajput said the 2018 win in Sylhet is past now but he vowed to give Bangladesh a run for their money.

'Every Test wicket acts differently. 2018 win in Sylhet is a history now," he said.

"We are playing this Test match after playing two Test matches back in home. Players are now having more game time and I am sure it will be a very good competition. As captain said, Bangladesh are strong in home condition. That's true. But we have prepared well and we will give our run for their money," Rajput said."

At the same time, he said, Zimbabwe will miss their regular captain Sean Williams who prefers to be with his ailing wife who is expecting their child.

"Obviously he is our key player. He is our captain. We are missing him as bowler, batsmen and even as a fielder. He is one of the best all-rounder we have," Rajput concluded. -BSS

















