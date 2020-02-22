Video
Under-19 star Tanzid set for first class debut

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, the player of the Bangladesh's ICC Under-19 World Cup winning side, has been included into the Islami Bank East Zone to play the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) final against South Zone at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday.
The final of the BCL, the country's premier first class tournament will be a five-day affair.
If Tanzid, who struck a century in two-day warm up game for BCB XI against visiting Zimbabwe side, plays the final, he would make his first class debut.
He has played 13 List A and two T20 matches so far in senior level cricket in domestic circuit.
The kind of talent he got, it is highly likely that he would make his debut. Alongside him, Bangladesh's senior player Mahmudullah Riyad, who was dropped from the Test squad, would also play the BCL final as he was included in the South Zone team.
Islami Bank East Zone came to the final after toping the group phase with 23.47 points. They had won two matches and lost one in three matches in group phase.
South Zone had one victory and two draws in three games and earned 19.89 points to finish as second.     -BSS


