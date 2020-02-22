Video
Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:06 PM
Bashundhara, Begum Anwara women engaging in opener today

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Sports Reporter

The third edition of Woman's Football League is finally rolling after seven years of interval today (Saturday) with Bashundhara Kings and Begum Anwara Sports Club facing off at 3:00pm at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka.
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) woman's wing chief Mahfuza Akter Kiron says, "The champion and runner-up teams will be given gold plated trophies while the champion team will receive Taka 200,000 and runner-up team Taka 100,000 as cash prize. Besides, each of the participating teams will get Taka 200,000 as participation money."
She says, "This event will also help empower women as well."
However, there is something that will say the exact opposite of women empowerment.
The league which was to be an eight-team league became a seven-team event after the tournament committee disqualified Swapnochura and Akkelpur Club. Kiron explains that the club is actually a merged structure of two clubs that occurred with a view to play the event. But the club officials started providing separate statements to BFF and to escape farther hassle, the federation decided to shut them from taking part in the event.
Nonetheless, the situation has put the woman booters of that club in a dilemma as they got no idea about their future. These booters mostly came from underprivileged folks and they were hoping to do something for the family and themselves by earning money playing football. They had a dream to improve their economic condition. All the hopes diminished overnight after BFF's decision to prevent their club from play the event.
The booters are saying that their parents may not allow them to play anymore and invest more time in such uncertain project. They may as well go for other thing for the development of their condition. So, how is football helping the federation in women empowerment?













