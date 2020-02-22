



From chaos to cosmos;

With wonders of all cosmic splendor.



In the same vein He make the seas of immensity

With roars of million waltzing waves;

For men of mind to gaze at its savoring beauty.



God design snow-capped mountain peaks

And seas of deserts of blistering sands;

That stand in all purity in unmitigated silence.



God meticulously architect nature

With fauna & flora of different hues;

As He create rippling sound of running river

Soothing the eyes ,

With relishing its sublime beauty.



God descend darkness as the Sun goes down,

To bless His creation

Imbibe in prayer, meditation and blissful slumber;

Amid the chirp of crickets and sparkles of firefly;

Breaking loud silence of night.



God cause rainfall

That quench the thirst of earth;

To be fecund with sprawling vegetation.



God paint rainbow in the canvas of sky,

Shaping archway to heaven with seven colors;

After the raindrops cease

With blowing gentle breeze.



God play smiles on lips of newborns

And by that He make the string stronger;

To fasten humans in unshakeable

Bonding of love & affection.



God createth human race

In different color, size & shade;

Gifting the rare quality of intelligence

With anointing them the crown of creation.



With bestowed intellect humans make them

Distinctly different from the rest of creation;

And thus open the doors of heavens

To trudge in speed beyond stars and galaxies.



Alas! with all gifts of God

That they don't need to pay for,

Humans go berserk on occasions

With unbound frenzy of abuse;

Molesting the beauty & virginity of nature

With long stretching monstrous hands;

Without perhaps reasoning that

Such act of wanton cruelty to nature;

Calls for expediting their own downfall

Taking them fast to the whirlpool of doomsday.



O God, forgive mankind

For their internecine acts

And bring them back to their sense

To savor the beauty of your all gifts

For the benefits that they constantly derive

In every breath and pulsation

In magical pace and rhythm.













The poet is a former Civil Servant

