

The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)

On the way to Syria Muhammad sold products to every commercial centre. For his amicable nature and speaking truth the people of Mecca started calling him 'Al Amin' before. With his good traits of characters Muhammad had accomplished his trading journey to Syria successfully and came back to Mecca with much profit. Khadiza became seriously moved at Muhammad's qualification, honesty and courtesy. She liked Muhammad and proposed him to marry through one of her mates. Muhammad shared this issue with his uncle Abu Talib and he gave him a positive reply. As directed by Abu Talib, the relatives of Khadiza had approached Abu Talib and he consented happily. On an auspicious day Muhammad and Khadiza had got married and Muhammad entered a life of solvency getting freed from the shackles of poverty and distress. With his beloved wife and children Muhammad reached his forty happily.

At the age of forty suddenly there occurred a drastic change in the life of Muhammad. The gravest duty for what Allah has sent him to the desert, the lightning of that part started.

Every year during Ramadan Muhammad (SM) used to pray in isolation in a den in one of the hills near Mecca. He used to carry some light dry food there.

One day while he was meditating in 'Hera' den, there had occurred a very strange incident with him.

After praying for the whole day in the den, when Muhammad (sm) had come out in the day light suddenly he saw a vast image of an angel sitting in the sky. He wore a silken shawl and was staring at the prophet. There were some illegible writings on the shawl.

Being frightened and astonished at the angel's appearance Muhammad (sm) kept standing being dumbfound. The angel had come down from the sky and opening his shawl he requested the prophet, 'Please read'.

Muhammad (sm) asked, 'What should I read?'

Hearing the response from the prophet, the angel embraced him with the shawl very tightly. Muhammad (sm) felt nearly dying at this embrace. After the embrace the angel asked him again to read.

Muhammad (sm) again asked, 'What shall I read?'

The angel again embraced the prophet tightly. Muhammad (sm) got hurt this time. Again he felt nearly dying at this embrace. The angel releasing him from the embrace said, 'Please read'.

In order to get relieved from the embrace of the angel, Muhammad (sm) uttered again, 'Well, how could I read'?

The angel replied-

'Read by the name of your creator, who has created you.

Who created human beings from a drop of blood.

Read, your protector is highly majestic

HE has taught you how to write with pen

Has taught human beings what they did not now.

Muhammad (sm) recited the words uttered by the angel nicely. No sooner had the prophet uttered the words than the angel disappeared very suddenly. Muhammad (sm) thought the words of the angel have directly been printed upon his mind.

Muhammad (sm) could not understand what had happened to him all of a sudden. At once he asked himself, 'Have I been caught up by a spirit?' 'Or, have I become a poet?' Being restless Muhammad (sm) started walking towards the peak of the hill. The prophet did not tolerate those, who are poets and lead a wretched life. Being frightened prophet (sm) wanted to jump down from the top of the hill. Right at that moment someone called his name loudly. Muhammad (sm) stood motionless and looked around in sheer amazement but he could not see anyone around. No sooner Muhammad (sm) had looked at the sky than he saw the angel standing facing the skky. And the angel uttered, 'Muhammad, you are the 'Rasul' of Allah and I am Jibraiel.'

Muhammad (sm) kept staring at Jibraiel point blank. As his soul became a bit pacified, Jibrael disappeared. After the disappearance of Jibrael Muhammad (sm) came back home crossing hills and mountains. After coming back home, he had asked Bibi Khadija to shade him with blanket and told everything to her in detail.



The translator is a university teacher





















