

Evolution

The only way is to go wrong,

Wandering in the wrong direction;

I lost consciousness on my troubled feet,

Just behind the illuminated light in an imaginary way.



This is not an intoxication at all

As with any other branches of thought;

Surrounds me like a narcotic.

Question-arrows are thrown at the shadowy time of evening

Hieroglyphic is diagnosed during the trip;

Flying unknowingly, I get indifferent and disappointed,

Just sit across from the thought behind the conversation.



Yet the same path is often repeated;

I wish I could float a Sampan-boat,

I anchor somewhere near the new lake,

And deliberately change the radar - to the North-south-east-west

Being Amundsen, get involved in searching a new path

Only a difficult vow remains inside the pole of mind.



The pathways are all colourful today.

The algae and wild high-grasses have sprouted

Got leaned and worn out.

Day goes by, night goes by and while waiting for eternity -

The exhausted path of discovery only turns into an amphibian.



The poet is poet, essayist, book reviewer & literary critic





























