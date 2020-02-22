Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:06 PM
Home Literature

Evolution

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Ashraful Kabir

Evolution

Evolution

Despite a lot of searching, no road can be seen today.
The only way is to go wrong,
Wandering in the wrong direction;
I lost consciousness on my troubled feet,
Just behind the illuminated light in an imaginary way.

This is not an intoxication at all
As with any other branches of thought;
Surrounds me like a narcotic.
Question-arrows are thrown at the shadowy time of evening
Hieroglyphic is diagnosed during the trip;
Flying unknowingly, I get indifferent and disappointed,
Just sit across from the thought behind the conversation.

Yet the same path is often repeated;
I wish I could float a Sampan-boat,
I anchor somewhere near the new lake,
And deliberately change the radar - to the North-south-east-west
Being Amundsen, get involved in searching a new path
Only a difficult vow remains inside the pole of mind.

The pathways are all colourful today.
The algae and wild high-grasses have sprouted
Got leaned and worn out.
Day goes by, night goes by and while waiting for eternity -            
The exhausted path of discovery only turns into an amphibian.

The poet is poet, essayist, book reviewer & literary critic
















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gifts of God
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
A Few Words on Ekushey February
Evolution
3 famous Valentine’s Day Poems
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
The Real Story behind Valentine’s Day
Jalil Mammedquluzadeh’s “MOTHER’S BOOK”


Latest News
2 DU students held on extortion charge
BNP policymakers discuss next course of action
Banking sector now hostage to a quarter: CPD
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by one wicket in first ODI
Govt is working to move the economy forward: Kamal
Top terrorist Zisan’s close aide held in city
Man rescued day after his burial
PM vows to build technology-based Bangladesh
Man beaten dead by neighbour in Manikganj
Bangabandhu book corner to be set up at all pry schools
Most Read News
Book and science fair begins at IU
Pop Smoke: Rapper shot dead in apparent robbery
Global death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,244
Pakistan's U Akmal suspended under anti-corruption code
Nation pays homage to language martyrs
Ganoforum organizes a seminar  to mark the International Mother Language Day
SC fines Southeast Univ Tk 10 lakh for violating UGC directive
College student fined Tk 40,000
Two ‘robbers’ among 3 killed in ‘gunfights’
Two ‘robbers’ killed in Cumilla ‘gunfight’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft