Evolution
Despite a lot of searching, no road can be seen today.
The only way is to go wrong,
Wandering in the wrong direction;
I lost consciousness on my troubled feet,
Just behind the illuminated light in an imaginary way.
This is not an intoxication at all
As with any other branches of thought;
Surrounds me like a narcotic.
Question-arrows are thrown at the shadowy time of evening
Hieroglyphic is diagnosed during the trip;
Flying unknowingly, I get indifferent and disappointed,
Just sit across from the thought behind the conversation.
Yet the same path is often repeated;
I wish I could float a Sampan-boat,
I anchor somewhere near the new lake,
And deliberately change the radar - to the North-south-east-west
Being Amundsen, get involved in searching a new path
Only a difficult vow remains inside the pole of mind.
The pathways are all colourful today.
The algae and wild high-grasses have sprouted
Got leaned and worn out.
Day goes by, night goes by and while waiting for eternity -
The exhausted path of discovery only turns into an amphibian.
The poet is poet, essayist, book reviewer & literary critic