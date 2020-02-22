Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:05 PM
Home Women's Own

Premier Bank opens women only branch at Narayanganj

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Women\'s Own Desk

Premier Bank opens women only branch at Narayanganj

Premier Bank opens women only branch at Narayanganj

The Premier Bank Limited has inaugurated its Women Sub Branch at Chowdhury Bari, Narayangonj February 18 to provide financial services to all.
Presided over by DMD, Narayanganj Branch Manager and Zonal Head of the Shahid Hasan Mallick, the program was addressed by banks Advisor Muhammed Ali, as chief guest.
Md. Kayser Ahmed, Managing Director, R K Group of Industries; Md. Ataur Rahman, Managing Director, United Knitwear's (Pvt) Limited, Ms. Ayesha Akter Dina, reserved women councillor, (ward no-7,8,9); Md Mohosin Bhuiyan, President, Chowdhury Bari Bonik Association were seen as special guest.
Md. Tareq Uddin, SVP & Head, Brand Marketing & Communications; Prominent businessmen and local dignitaries were also present in the ceremony.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank opens women only branch at Narayanganj
Shahnaz Islam’s book ‘Aadi Dhakaia Khanapina’ unveiled
Benefits of powerlifting for women
Round table discussion for low cost sanitary products
‘City Alo Boshonto Fair’ for women entrepreneurs held
Shraboni Sur, an iconic teacher
Sex workers to get ‘honourable’ funeral
FTNB meant for female travelers


Latest News
2 DU students held on extortion charge
BNP policymakers discuss next course of action
Banking sector now hostage to a quarter: CPD
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by one wicket in first ODI
Govt is working to move the economy forward: Kamal
Top terrorist Zisan’s close aide held in city
Man rescued day after his burial
PM vows to build technology-based Bangladesh
Man beaten dead by neighbour in Manikganj
Bangabandhu book corner to be set up at all pry schools
Most Read News
Book and science fair begins at IU
Pop Smoke: Rapper shot dead in apparent robbery
Global death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,244
Pakistan's U Akmal suspended under anti-corruption code
Nation pays homage to language martyrs
Ganoforum organizes a seminar  to mark the International Mother Language Day
SC fines Southeast Univ Tk 10 lakh for violating UGC directive
College student fined Tk 40,000
Two ‘robbers’ among 3 killed in ‘gunfights’
Two ‘robbers’ killed in Cumilla ‘gunfight’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft