

Premier Bank opens women only branch at Narayanganj

Presided over by DMD, Narayanganj Branch Manager and Zonal Head of the Shahid Hasan Mallick, the program was addressed by banks Advisor Muhammed Ali, as chief guest.

Md. Kayser Ahmed, Managing Director, R K Group of Industries; Md. Ataur Rahman, Managing Director, United Knitwear's (Pvt) Limited, Ms. Ayesha Akter Dina, reserved women councillor, (ward no-7,8,9); Md Mohosin Bhuiyan, President, Chowdhury Bari Bonik Association were seen as special guest.

Md. Tareq Uddin, SVP & Head, Brand Marketing & Communications; Prominent businessmen and local dignitaries were also present in the ceremony. The Premier Bank Limited has inaugurated its Women Sub Branch at Chowdhury Bari, Narayangonj February 18 to provide financial services to all.Presided over by DMD, Narayanganj Branch Manager and Zonal Head of the Shahid Hasan Mallick, the program was addressed by banks Advisor Muhammed Ali, as chief guest.Md. Kayser Ahmed, Managing Director, R K Group of Industries; Md. Ataur Rahman, Managing Director, United Knitwear's (Pvt) Limited, Ms. Ayesha Akter Dina, reserved women councillor, (ward no-7,8,9); Md Mohosin Bhuiyan, President, Chowdhury Bari Bonik Association were seen as special guest.Md. Tareq Uddin, SVP & Head, Brand Marketing & Communications; Prominent businessmen and local dignitaries were also present in the ceremony.