Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:05 PM
Home Women's Own

Shahnaz Islam’s book ‘Aadi Dhakaia Khanapina’ unveiled

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Women’s Own Report

Cover of the book of noted culinary artiste Shahnaz Islam's "Aadi Dhakaia Khanapina" was unveiled on February 18 at a restaurant in city's Dhanmondi area. Famous culinary artiste Keka Ferdousi was present as chief guest while another renowned cook expert Meherunneesa was there as special guest.
Owner of Somoy Publishers Farid Ahmed who brought this book to the market presided over the programme.
Amongst other Dhrub Esh, the well-known cover artist and the designer of the book, distinguished journalists, nutritionists, culinary artists and chefs were present. The book will be found in 27 no pavilion of Somoy Prokashoni in Mujib Borsho Omor Ekushey Boi Mela. Besides one can order for the book through Rokomari.com.


