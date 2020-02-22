

Benefits of powerlifting for women

Then, what are the benefits of powerlifting in case of Women?!

1. You will score better bone health

Training for strength will decrease the chances of osteoporosis and poor bone health later in life. One study concludes that training before puberty can protect against osteoporosis in old age by increasing peak bone mineral density. The improved strength, balance, and muscle mass that comes with heavy lifting also mitigates many of the risk factors for bone problems.

2. You will build toned muscle, lean up and look great

Powerlifting burns more calories than a regular cardio routine, and do so for hours after you have finished your workout! Though aesthetic gains may not be the focus of powerlifting, but they're definitely a delightful bonus. Lifting heavy weights over and over again, coupled with a high-protein, strength-building nutrition regimen, is the surest way to pack on dense, firm muscles that give the body that coveted "toned" look.

3. You will be eating for function.

One of the great things about powerlifting is that you're eating for function, not starving for abs. Switching to a powerlifting program brings with it a refreshing new relationship with food. Nutritional requirements are still have to be met in order to see progress. But many new powerlifters find it nice to stop worrying about how every bite affects their physique, and start thinking of food as a fuel that, when used correctly, can power the body to new physical heights.

4. It's a major confidence booster.

Few things will give you that "I can do anything" feeling quite like squatting, benching, or deadlifting a weight most people can't count to, let alone lift. Focusing on adding weight to the bar is also often a welcome relief to obsessing over shedding weight on the scale, and brings with it a new sense of accomplishment and self-assuredness.

5. You will push your mental boundaries.

Powerlifting is a sport where you really have to learn how to master your mind. If you deadlift, squat, or bench press a weight that you have never done before, it can be really intimidating. You have to quiet your mind, focus your intention, calm your breath, and own the weight on that bar and make it bend under your whim.

6. It will benefit all your other training.

The skills, experience, and strength you'll gain from powerlifting will serve you well in whatever other fitness routine you choose to pursue in the future. When returning to a hypertrophy routine, expect to reap the benefits of heavier working weights, increased mobility, newfound endurance, and improved confidence.

7. Become stronger and more capable in your daily life

Need to open a jar when you're cooking while carrying your young children or babies in your arms? Join the lifting club that has less injuries with a solidly built back and upper arms. Powerlifting is a great way to build functional strength for your daily life, while giving you the ability to get a

powerful and stimulating workout done in less time than you think, with benefits that will having you feeling good about yourself.

8. It creates a sense of community.

Powerlifters have an amazing community of supporters, so it's a great way to meet new friends and have fun learning while lifting heavy. They are a close- knit crew, always willing to lend a spot, accountability, or some added encouragement. For many women, being surrounded by people pushing you to constantly be better and stay on track becomes just as addictive as the training.

9. You learn a few things about yourself including how to fail

As with any sport, powerlifting has its challenges. You have to learn patience, trust the process, and definitely learn proper form. If you go too fast or don't learn from trusted fitness professionals, you can injure yourself and cause unnecessary time away from the gym while you heal. However the benefits really outweigh the challenges in my opinion. The iron never lies.

Written by Shamima Akhtar

