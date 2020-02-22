

Round table discussion for low cost sanitary products

Various organizations in the round table discussion said that it was important to ensure sanitary napkin supply to women for their good health but for this high prices are the major obstacle. Therefore, any VAT tax should be withdrawn from the sanitary pad. At the same time, the manufacturing companies have to list the sanitary pad as a non-profit product.

The programme presided over by Rokeya Kabir, Executive Director of BNPS while Naznin Begum Pappu, project manager of BNPS, presented the keynote.

Joint Secretary of Finance Sheikh Momena Moni, Tehsina Khanom, Senior Brand Manager, Square Group, Khandaker Shamim Rahaman, Head of Marketing, SMC, Md Quamrul Hassan, Business Director, Consumer Brands, ACI Ltd, Md Mustafizur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, Basundhara Group took part in the discussion.

BNPS and MHM platform (UNICEF, BRAC, WaterAid, ICDDRB, BNPS with including 40 organization) working on monthly health management development to form a project on "Collective Initiatives to Improve Mental Health (MH) Situation in Bangladesh by Engaging NGOs, Civil Society and Private Sector" with the economical funded by amplify change and UK.

'Menstrual health management' is a very important topic of sexual and reproductive health.

Cultural believes and social norms restrict the participation of women and girls in society during menstruation. In addition, limited access to clean water, proper sanitation facilities and sanitary napkins make it difficult for women to manage their menstruation hygienically.

There is no alternative to promoting menstrual health other than ensuring accurate and informative access to information and creating a favorable service environment during the month.

The intervention strategy is based on an integrated approach in health, education, water, sanitation and gender issues and includes a multi-pronged behavioural and awareness raising communication approach; capacity building; knowledge exchange; investing in an enabling environment; and liaise with the private sector.

In the discussion meeting, Joint Secretary Sheikh Momena Moni remarked that there should be no VAT on sanitary napkins. She said the NBR chairman declined to impose new VAT on sanitary napkins. The matter may be considered in the next budget. The pre-budget discussion has the opportunity to raise the argument about raising VAT on any product. If that is done in the future, it is expected that the government will get a positive response. She urged everyone to be outside the room to raise awareness about monthly health management, including the use of sanitary napkins.

Deputy Managing Director of Bashundhara Group, Mostafizur Rahman said that the BNPS report raised here states that there is 127 per cent VAT on sanitary products. But in the neighboring country of India, all kinds of VAT and tax have been withdrawn. In our country, if it is possible to reduce Vat and tax the cost can be reduce of sanitary pads by 50 per cent. Their company has taken initiatives to distribute the product in exchange for production costs, he said.

Quamrul Hassan, Business Director, Consumer Brands, ACI Ltd, said, "The price is a big issue when it comes to using this product. Therefore, it is important to be aware of all menstrual breaks during menstruation. In this regard, he emphasized the concerted action of the government and non-governmental organizations."

Tehsina Khanom, Senior Brand Manager, Square Group, said, "menstrual health and health management' is a very important aspect of sexual and reproductive health. The subject should be included as part of the education."

"We aim to improve health and well-being of girls and women in Bangladesh, which will lead to enhanced social and economic participation," said Rokeya Kabir, Freedom Fighter and Executive Director of BNPS.

"We believe that with the discussion and recommendations, you will be able to provide quality sanitary pads and provide comfortable sanitary pads to women and girls, through the inclusion of the policies of the various individual owners, to improve the menstrual health conditions of Bangladesh. To remove the restrictions on participation in activities have a special voice," she added.

"It's a country that is way behind in terms of technology but is moving so fast! They leapfrog a number of steps by learning from other countries and so can adapt very quickly. These are interesting countries for us to do business in, and we see opportunities in the future to supply the compounds to the Bengali company that will be manufacturing the sanitary towel. It is so fantastic that our business can help the people there improve their living conditions. If you can make this part of your remit, then these are the best projects," she mentioned.

Freedom Fighter Rokeya Kabir said that social norms, beliefs or rituals and the prevailing meditation limit the social, economic participation of women and girls during menstruation, and hinder the overall empowerment of women. In addition, limited access to clean water, appropriate sanitation facilities and access to healthy healthcare facilities make it difficult for women to manage their monthly health. There is no other way to promote menstrual health except to ensure the availability of accurate information and to create a favorable service environment during the month. She also hoped that in addition to reducing the VAT tax, the private companies would provide low-cost and comfortable sanitary pads from the social responsibility space.

At the programmme Farzana Karim, Gander Specialist of ICCDDRB, Ikhtiar Uddin Khandaker, Director of CARE Bangladesh, Tasnia Haque, Managing Director of Tisarts Group, Nazmun Nahar, Country Program Manager of Safer World, Dr Samir Kumar Saha, Public Health Foundation, Dr Nurullah Awal, Health Advisor of WaterAid, Nakib Rajib Ahmed, head of program of Red Orange, and representatives of some organizations- Bangladesh Mahila parishad, Dorp, FPAPB, Uttaran, Sent bd, Nice Foundation, SNV, Serac Bangladesh, Phulki, NASS, Nari Pakkha, Spece, Jago Nari, Max Foundation, Women for Women were also present.





















