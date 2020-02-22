Video
Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:05 PM
Alvi Rahman Shovon

Once you take off the greenish cover surrounding the corn cob, you get another layer of stringy stuff. This is known as the corn silk. From now don't throw out this corn silk because it contains lots of nutrition value. By using this silk, you can make amazing healthy food and beverage. If you want to store them fresh, put them in an airtight container and store it in the fridge. It lasts for a couple of weeks this way. Prominent culinary artiste and food blogger Alvi Rahman Shovon presented recipe with baby corn silk.



Baby Corn Silk Tea

Ingredients:Baby corn silk 50 gm
Water 500 ml
Honey 2 tbsp

Method:
Boil the water with baby corn silk. When the water will turn yellowish turn off the burner and strain the water. Add honey and drink.  


Baby Corn Silk KimchiIngredients: Baby corn silk 200 gmChopped garlic 1 tbsp
Chopped garlic 1 tsp
Fish sauce 1 tbsp
Sugar 1 tsp
Red chili pastes 2 tbsp
Salt to taste

Method:
Mix all the ingredients together and serve with any kind of main dish.
Health Benefits of Baby Corn Silk:
* Helps regulate blood sugar levels
* Helps heal inflammatory ailments & conditions
* Help fight cholesterol
* Help fight obesity




* Helps relieve skin pigmentation issues
* Balances mineral levels in the body
* Facilitates blood clotting
* Keeps kidney stones at bay



