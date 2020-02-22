

Le Méridien Dhaka appoints Italian chef Emiliano Di Stefano

With over 14 years of experience, Chef Emiliano brings a rich understanding of authentic Italian cuisine. He also served successfully as a Pastry Chef at 'Ghigo', a 200-year-old patisserie in Torino, Italy and as a Sous Chef at The Atlantic Hotel in Italy, under renowned Italian chef Antonetti. He has advanced knowledge of Italian-Mediterranean and western/international food.

Before joining Le Méridien Dhaka, the chef has worked in various regions including Locandadell'Orla Restaurant (Luisa, Italy); Intercontinental Hotel, Muscat, Oman; Venice Hotel, OCT Group, Shenzhen, China; Prego, Westin Hotel, Gurgaon, India; Raffles Hotel Sanya, Hainan, Sapori Restaurant, China; and Swissotel Kunshan, China.



















