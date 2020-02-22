Video
Saturday, 22 February, 2020
Amber Room new addition @ InterContinental Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020
Life & Style Desk

The Amber Room is InterContinental Dhaka's new addition. Its food and beverage section "The Amber Room" is the perfect place for you to relish some unique food during dinner time.
The Amber Room defined as specialty fine dining which serves ala-carte menu during dinner time. Amber specializes in creating fusion cuisines where different styles are used and infused together to create something new and different. The dining mostly serves steak and seafood with the touch of local twist. Some highlighted items that you can order while visiting Amber Room Crab Ravoli with orange flavor, Marinated prawn with Bangali spice, prawns kunafa and lobster ravoli. When it's time for selecting your main course you can order aged beef steak, amber chateaubriand steak, spare ribs, lamb rack, beef tenderloin & yummiest mutton kacchi biryani. Last but not the least the yummiest new edition crafted by our chefs like mega profiterole, amber cheesecake, lemon tart & le baba au rhum etc.
The head chef Reynaldo S Dulatre mentioned that "It takes experience and immense passion to combine different style & create different cuisines, when he defined The Amber Room".
The Amber Room is not different for its menu but it also different for its décor. The wooden texture everywhere gives The Amber Room a steak house style look. When you will be at Amber Room it will give you the feelings of calmness as well as warmth. The painting hanged in the wall, the wooden texture of the amber color the overall ambience is all set to fire up the place in every heart.  The operation hour is 6:30pm till 11:30pm.
For more details or reservations at +880 2 55663030


