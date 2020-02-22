

An aura of freshness in spring fashion

Women's Wear Collections focus on the interesting silhouettes, patterns, and sleeve & neckline styles this season. Things here will be a little bit offbeat with elements of kitsch, different types of cut-outs that are unexpected, pleats and bows that are a little more feminine. Le Reve offers four segments of women's wear -Work wear, Casual, Athleisure & Ethnic.

This season Le Reve offers Tops, Tunics, Shirts, Blazers, Culottes and Formal trousers. This particular collection can be easily matched with the Office Work Ethics as well as after Office meetings, diners & get-together. Though minimalism is the uniqueness of work wear collection but still spring theme is well expressed through traditional tailored patterns and silhouettes which are revitalized as per latest Trend.

Women's casual collection this season offers Tunics, Shrugs, Capes, Shirts & Tops in sunny yellow, Ultraviolet Blues, Flamingo, Farm Yellow, Astro Green, Pastel Orchid, Pistachio & futuristic iridescent colors. Fabrics like Cotton, high quality viscose, Printed Crepe & Chiffon, Flowy Georgette with Kitsch Geometric Printed Silks, Rayon's & Cottons.

Women's Ethnic collection offers Salwar-Kamiz, Kamiz and a wide range of traditional favoured Sarees. For Salwar Kamiz & kamiz's as Le Reeve used Floral prints, Chevron, Floral Stripes, Geo Tiled effects and mostly stripes with Monochromatic flower Motifs as base and embroidered & printed florals are highlighted by 3d embellishment adding the techniques of prints such as flock, puff, rubber and digital prints. The fashion house has also added silhouettes like Wrap Style, Layered, and Ruffles over collars & sleeves, Empire waists, A-Lines, Capes and Kimonos etc.

To compliment the look for any casual or ethnic occasion, collection has choices of Palazzo, Harems & Belted Culottes, Denim Bottoms, and viscose trousers, Leggings with Scarves & matching jewellery and accessories.

Key fabric material used for the women's collection is high quality Viscose, Silk Charmeuse, Stretch Rayon Blends, Stretch Polyester Blends and Cotton blends, Nude Knits, Heavy Stretch Marled Jersey, Georgette and Modals etc.















