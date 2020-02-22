Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:05 PM
Home Life & Style

An aura of freshness in spring fashion

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Life & Style Report

An aura of freshness in spring fashion

An aura of freshness in spring fashion

The spring season generally comes with an aura of freshness. The jolt of energy means a leap forward, as Le Reve embraces the moment with awareness, not nostalgia, of the roots. New silhouettes, new shapes, new prints and new fabrics convey a nonchalant take on the Le Reve code, looking ahead that reflects well in the spring collection which just launched in the stores.
Women's Wear Collections focus on the interesting silhouettes, patterns, and sleeve & neckline styles this season. Things here will be a little bit offbeat with elements of kitsch, different types of cut-outs that are unexpected, pleats and bows that are a little more feminine. Le Reve offers four segments of women's wear -Work wear, Casual, Athleisure & Ethnic.
This season Le Reve offers Tops, Tunics, Shirts, Blazers, Culottes and Formal trousers. This particular collection can be easily matched with the Office Work Ethics as well as after Office meetings, diners & get-together. Though minimalism is the uniqueness of work wear collection but still spring theme is well expressed through traditional tailored patterns and silhouettes which are revitalized as per latest Trend.
Women's casual collection this season offers Tunics, Shrugs, Capes, Shirts & Tops in sunny yellow, Ultraviolet Blues, Flamingo, Farm Yellow, Astro Green, Pastel Orchid, Pistachio & futuristic iridescent colors. Fabrics like Cotton, high quality viscose, Printed Crepe & Chiffon, Flowy Georgette with Kitsch Geometric Printed Silks, Rayon's & Cottons.
An aura of freshness in spring fashion

An aura of freshness in spring fashion

Various Silhouettes like printed Shirt Style, tunic with bows, collar or pleats, low high tunics, High wasted bottom & palazzo, Pleated Skirts, Matching top & Bottoms trends have been kept in mind to raise the collection very contemporary and in line with latest fashion trends.
Women's Ethnic collection offers Salwar-Kamiz, Kamiz and a wide range of traditional favoured Sarees. For Salwar Kamiz & kamiz's as Le Reeve used Floral prints, Chevron, Floral Stripes, Geo Tiled effects and mostly stripes with Monochromatic flower Motifs as base and embroidered & printed florals are highlighted by 3d embellishment adding the techniques of prints such as flock, puff, rubber and digital prints. The fashion house has also added silhouettes like Wrap Style, Layered, and Ruffles over collars & sleeves, Empire waists, A-Lines, Capes and Kimonos etc.
To compliment the look for any casual or ethnic occasion, collection has choices of Palazzo, Harems & Belted Culottes, Denim Bottoms, and viscose trousers, Leggings with Scarves & matching jewellery and accessories.
Key fabric material used for the women's collection is high quality Viscose, Silk Charmeuse, Stretch Rayon Blends, Stretch Polyester Blends and Cotton blends, Nude Knits, Heavy Stretch Marled Jersey, Georgette and Modals etc.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Small changes can help to make you active during work hours
Le Méridien Dhaka appoints Italian chef Emiliano Di Stefano
Amber Room new addition @ InterContinental Dhaka
An aura of freshness in spring fashion
40pc discount for Cats Eye’s 40th anniversary
Solasta, world-class fashion brand launched for youth in Bangladesh
Rang Bangladesh vibrant collection to celebrate Ekushey


Latest News
2 DU students held on extortion charge
BNP policymakers discuss next course of action
Banking sector now hostage to a quarter: CPD
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by one wicket in first ODI
Govt is working to move the economy forward: Kamal
Top terrorist Zisan’s close aide held in city
Man rescued day after his burial
PM vows to build technology-based Bangladesh
Man beaten dead by neighbour in Manikganj
Bangabandhu book corner to be set up at all pry schools
Most Read News
Book and science fair begins at IU
Pop Smoke: Rapper shot dead in apparent robbery
Global death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,244
Pakistan's U Akmal suspended under anti-corruption code
Nation pays homage to language martyrs
Ganoforum organizes a seminar  to mark the International Mother Language Day
SC fines Southeast Univ Tk 10 lakh for violating UGC directive
College student fined Tk 40,000
Two ‘robbers’ among 3 killed in ‘gunfights’
Two ‘robbers’ killed in Cumilla ‘gunfight’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft