

Bangladesh Film Festival begins in Hyderabad

'Fagun Hawai' is about the setting of a remote rural area during the Language Movement. Two youngsters played by Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Siam Ahmed get entangled in the new socio-political scenario during the movement and start getting involved in it. Other actors of the film are Bollywood star Yashpal Sharma, Faruk Ahmed, Abul Hayat, Afroza Banu, Shazu Khadem and more. The film is based on Tito Rahman's literary work named 'Bou Kotha Kow.'

'Komola Rocket' takes inspiration from two stories 'Moulik' and 'Cyprus' written by Shahaduzzaman. The screenplay of the film has been written by both Mithu and Shahaduzzaman. Key actors of the film are Tauquir Ahmed, Mosharraf Karim, Joyraj and others. The film presents a picture that represents contemporary post-modern Bangladesh by means of a steamer filled with passengers.

'Eti, Tomari Dhaka', country's first ever omnibus film, amalgamates 11 stories from 11 young filmmakers to make a compact story. Run time of the film is 134 minutes. The film sheds light on the lifestyle of the dwellers of Dhaka. Each segment of it depicts the struggle faced to survive by the lower middle class and middle class people, who reside in the capital---Dhaka. Although the theme of this film is solely based on the lifestyle of Dhaka, people across the country can relate their lives with every moment of the film. Names of the 11 directors of the film are---Golam Kibria Farooki, Krishnendu Chattopadhyay, Mahmudul Islam, Mir Mukarram Hossain, Nuhash Humayun, Rahat Rahman, Robiul Alam Robi, Tanim Noor, Syed Ahmed Shawki, Saleh Sobhan Auneem and Tanvir Ahsan. More than 50 actors appear in the film where the leading roles have been played by Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Iresh Zaker, Lutfor Rahman George, Shatabdi Wadud, Shahataj Munira Hashem, Allen Shuvro, Mostafa Monwar, Manoj Kumar Pramanik, Orchita Sporshia, Tropa Mazumadar and others.

'Alpha' is about an artist who struggles to adapt with mechanical urban life in a third-world country and resolve his inner conflicts. The lead roles have been played by newcomer Alamgir Kabir and Doyel Mash. ATM Shamsuzzaman is also in the team with Hira Chowdhury, Ishrat Nishat, Mostafiz-Nur-Imran and Bhaskar Rasha. Most of the actors have performed on stages.

Story, screenplay of Alfa has been written by Nasiruddin Yousuff Bachchu and edited by Catherine Masud.

Bangladesh Film Festival will be continued till February 24.































Marking the International Mother Language Day, Bangladesh Film Festival has been commenced in Hyderabad, India on February 21. In association with Hyderabad Film Club, the organiser of the festival is the Federation of Film Societies of India. Four Bangladeshi films namely 'Fagun Haway', directed by Tauquir Ahmed; 'Komola Rocket', directed by Noor Imran Mithu; omnibus film 'Eti, Tomari Dhaka' and 'Alpha', directed by Nasiruddin Yousuff, are going to be screened at this years' festival. All the four films are produced by 'Impress Telefilms Ltd.'.'Fagun Hawai' is about the setting of a remote rural area during the Language Movement. Two youngsters played by Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Siam Ahmed get entangled in the new socio-political scenario during the movement and start getting involved in it. Other actors of the film are Bollywood star Yashpal Sharma, Faruk Ahmed, Abul Hayat, Afroza Banu, Shazu Khadem and more. The film is based on Tito Rahman's literary work named 'Bou Kotha Kow.''Komola Rocket' takes inspiration from two stories 'Moulik' and 'Cyprus' written by Shahaduzzaman. The screenplay of the film has been written by both Mithu and Shahaduzzaman. Key actors of the film are Tauquir Ahmed, Mosharraf Karim, Joyraj and others. The film presents a picture that represents contemporary post-modern Bangladesh by means of a steamer filled with passengers.'Eti, Tomari Dhaka', country's first ever omnibus film, amalgamates 11 stories from 11 young filmmakers to make a compact story. Run time of the film is 134 minutes. The film sheds light on the lifestyle of the dwellers of Dhaka. Each segment of it depicts the struggle faced to survive by the lower middle class and middle class people, who reside in the capital---Dhaka. Although the theme of this film is solely based on the lifestyle of Dhaka, people across the country can relate their lives with every moment of the film. Names of the 11 directors of the film are---Golam Kibria Farooki, Krishnendu Chattopadhyay, Mahmudul Islam, Mir Mukarram Hossain, Nuhash Humayun, Rahat Rahman, Robiul Alam Robi, Tanim Noor, Syed Ahmed Shawki, Saleh Sobhan Auneem and Tanvir Ahsan. More than 50 actors appear in the film where the leading roles have been played by Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Iresh Zaker, Lutfor Rahman George, Shatabdi Wadud, Shahataj Munira Hashem, Allen Shuvro, Mostafa Monwar, Manoj Kumar Pramanik, Orchita Sporshia, Tropa Mazumadar and others.'Alpha' is about an artist who struggles to adapt with mechanical urban life in a third-world country and resolve his inner conflicts. The lead roles have been played by newcomer Alamgir Kabir and Doyel Mash. ATM Shamsuzzaman is also in the team with Hira Chowdhury, Ishrat Nishat, Mostafiz-Nur-Imran and Bhaskar Rasha. Most of the actors have performed on stages.Story, screenplay of Alfa has been written by Nasiruddin Yousuff Bachchu and edited by Catherine Masud.Bangladesh Film Festival will be continued till February 24.