

Nissan files $90 million lawsuit against Carlos Ghosn

This lawsuit follows multiple charges of financial misconduct against Ghosn in Japan. He was arrested in 2018 for alleged financial misconduct related to suspicion of violating a financial law. In January 2019 a Tokyo District Court rejected his request to be released from detention. Ghosn was released in 2019, only to be rearrested in April 2019 on additional financial charges. He fled to Lebanon in December, following a brief release on bail.

Ghosn has stated that he is innocent of wrongdoing.

