Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:04 PM
Home Law & Justice

Law News

700,000 people forcibly displaced in Syria: UN

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Law & Justice Desk

700,000 people forcibly displaced in Syria: UN

700,000 people forcibly displaced in Syria: UN

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has recently stated that some 700,000 people have been displaced in Syria over the last 10 weeks.
The fast-growing number of fleeing people is a result of the Syrian government pushing north toward Turkey in an attempt to gain control over rebel-held areas near Idlib. This push, combined with Russian airstrikes, has led to the largest displacement of people in the country since the conflict began nine years ago.
Protection services, targeting the most vulnerable displaced persons have been scaled up, including psychosocial counseling and other emergency protection support, including to many children. The conflict in Syria has caused the biggest displacement crisis in the world. Over 5.5 million Syrians live as refugees in the region. More than six million Syrians are displaced within the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nissan files $90 million lawsuit against Carlos Ghosn
Aboriginal people cannot be deported: Australia HC
700,000 people forcibly displaced in Syria: UN
Festival holidays for private-sector employees in Bangladesh
Appropriate jurisdiction in trademark infringement
4th Jessup Bangladesh Round: DU hailed as Champion
Health policy planning for slum-dwellers
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute


Latest News
2 DU students held on extortion charge
BNP policymakers discuss next course of action
Banking sector now hostage to a quarter: CPD
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by one wicket in first ODI
Govt is working to move the economy forward: Kamal
Top terrorist Zisan’s close aide held in city
Man rescued day after his burial
PM vows to build technology-based Bangladesh
Man beaten dead by neighbour in Manikganj
Bangabandhu book corner to be set up at all pry schools
Most Read News
Book and science fair begins at IU
Pop Smoke: Rapper shot dead in apparent robbery
Global death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,244
Pakistan's U Akmal suspended under anti-corruption code
Nation pays homage to language martyrs
Ganoforum organizes a seminar  to mark the International Mother Language Day
SC fines Southeast Univ Tk 10 lakh for violating UGC directive
College student fined Tk 40,000
Two ‘robbers’ among 3 killed in ‘gunfights’
Two ‘robbers’ killed in Cumilla ‘gunfight’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft