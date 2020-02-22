

Appropriate jurisdiction in trademark infringement

In the courtroom, it is a common scheme for the defence to challenge the jurisdiction; however, in some instances, the court may itself decline to receive the matter when there is more proper and appropriate forum obtainable to the parties.

Section 96 of the Trademark Act 2009 provides that suit for infringement, etc., shall not be instituted in any court inferior to a District Court having jurisdiction to try the suit. The jurisdiction relating to filing a suit under section 96 of the Trademark Act would be determined by section 20 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

Whereas, section 20 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) is the guideline in instituting suits in the court having territorial jurisdiction of the place where the defendant resides, or where the cause of action arises, or works for gain, or carries out business.

The term 'having jurisdiction to try the suit,' which is used in Section 96 of the Trademark Act, signifies that the suit is liable to be instituted within the territorial jurisdiction of a District Court and the same cannot be instituted in any other District Court of different territorial jurisdiction.

In the case of P.M. Diesels Ltd. v. Patel Field Marshal Industries, the Delhi High Court held that the jurisdiction of a Court does not depend upon the defence taken by a defendant and it is the allegations made in the plaint which decide the forum. The Court, while considering an application for grant of temporary injunction can, however, go into the question whether, prima facie, it has jurisdiction or not and for the said purpose not only the pleadings but the affidavits, documents and other material on record can be examined. Therefore, to form a prima facie opinion, the court can travel beyond what is averted in the plaint.

From these views, when any cause of action ascends within the territorial jurisdiction of a court, then that court inevitably empowered to entertain that case matter. The area where the cause of action ascended will determine the jurisdiction of the court.

Thus a court in the district where the spurious products are exposed for sale or intended to be sold on a commercial scale has jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

In the case of Jawahar v. Jawahar (1979) the court took the view that publication of the advertisement of the mark would be sufficient to create grounds for jurisdiction.

The decision of the Delhi High Court of India as provided in the case of Aviat Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. & Anr. v. Magna Laboratories (Gujarat) Pvt. Ltd. is decided that the registered office of the defendant although situated in Mumbai, yet if the sales are taking place in Delhi, the Civil Court at Delhi will have jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

It can be said that there might be circumstances where the cause of action arises in one district where the plaintiff carries on the business and thus wants to file suit for self-convenience but the defendant resides or works for gain in another district.

In such cases, the defendant may raise an issue upon the forum which leads to an inordinate delay and makes the proceeding stringent and cumbersome for the plaintiff. It is a matter of the fact that the burden of proof is on the plaintiff to prove that the court has jurisdiction (Virbhadra v. Roshanlal).

The Apex Court of India had established it in the case of Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd. v. Sanjay Dalia that if the plaintiff is residing or carrying on business etc. at a place where the cause of action, wholly or in part, has also arisen, he has to file a suit at that place. Therefore, it seems a dilemma for the plaintiff to choose an appropriate forum to avoid the hassle of challenging the jurisdiction by the defendant.

From another point of view, if two suits of the same substantial issue are filed in two courts, it will fall under the principle of sub judice under section 10 of the CPC and the court shall not proceed with the trial and stay the subsequent suit. However, it is pertinent to say that, according to the case of Indian Bank v. Maharashtra State Co-op Marketing Federation Ltd., this rule applies to trial and not the institution thereof and it also does not preclude a court from passing interim orders.

Moreover, in the case of Pukhraj D Jain v. G. Gopalakrishna, even though the conditions for stay are satisfied, the court instead of staying proceeds with the suit if it is satisfied that the suit can be disposed of on legal point.

Under the purview of such principles, it may be open to the plaintiff to institute the suit in both District Courts within local limits of whose jurisdiction the defendant resides or carries on business as well as where the cause of action arises.

It is to advert that such an event ultimately appears to be undue trouble in respect of both time and cost for the defendant. Therefore, it is not desirable in the eye of law if the defendant has to contest the same suit in two different districts and thus, the object of section 20 of the CPC becomes frustrated.

Sheikh Afroja Anwar Lata and Fahad Bin Siddique work at the Rahman & Rabbi Legal

























