Saturday, 22 February, 2020, 10:04 PM
Thrust on strict enforcement of laws to ensure safe food

Published : Saturday, 22 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

RANGPUR, Feb 21: Creating public awareness and engaging comprehensive efforts of the authorities concerned have become vital to ensure strict enforcement of the Safe Food Act, 2013 to ensure supply of pure and safe foods.
Government officials expressed the opinion on Thursday afternoon at a day-long workshop titled 'Public Awareness for Implementation of The Safe Food Act, 2013? arranged here marking the Mujib Year.
The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) organised the workshop with the assistance of the Divisional Commissioner's Office at Zila Parishad Community Centre in the city.
Officials of different departments and Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI), owners of hotels and restaurants, teachers, students and civil society members participated in the event.
Presided over by Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain, Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam attended the workshop as the chief guest.
Acting Chairman of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) Md. Mahbub Kabir, its Member Professor Dr. Abdul Alim, Deputy Inspector General of Police for Rangpur Range Devdas Bhattacharya, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud and Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Abu Taher Md. Masud Rana addressed as special guests.    
-BSS


