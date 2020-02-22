Anti-military party dissolved

BANGKOK, Feb 21: Thailand's Constitutional Court on Friday dissolved an opposition political party that has been critical of the military establishment and banned its charismatic leader from politics for 10 years over a loan he gave the party.

The dissolution of the Future Forward Party comes less than a year after Thailand held a general election to end five years of military rule and it strengthens the position in parliament of a coalition led by Prime Minister Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the former junta leader who first took power in a 2014 coup.

Future Forward, led by auto-parts billionaire heir Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, 41, has been sharply critical of military dominance of politics. It surprised many by coming third in the elections last year, winning the support of many young people and 81 of the 500 seats contested in parliament. -AFP