Snail named after Greta

AMSTERDAM, Feb 21: Scientists have discovered a new species of land snail, and have named it Craspedotropis gretathunbergae in honour of the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg for her efforts to raise awareness about climate change.According to the study, published in the Biodiversity Data Journal, the newly discovered species belongs to the so-called caenogastropods -- a group of land snails known to be sensitive to drought, temperature extremes, and forest degradation.The scientists, including evolutionary ecologist Menno Schilthuizen from Naturalis Biodiversity Center in the Netherlands, said the snails were found very close to the research field station at Kuala Belalong Field Studies Centre in Brunei. They added that the snails were discovered at the foot of a steep hill-slope, next to a river bank, foraging at night on the green leaves of understorey plants. -PTI