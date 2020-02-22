No pan-India NRC





NEW DELHI, Feb 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that there will not be a nationwide exercise to make people prove their citizenship through a National Register of Citizens or NRC, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday following a meeting between the two in Delhi.Plans of a pan-India NRC, announced by Home Minister Amit Shah in parliament and later refuted by the government, have been a major point of contention against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that was enacted into law this year.The law which promises citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from three neighbouring countries, had stoked fears that Muslims who are not able to prove their citizenship will be declared foreigners if a nationwide NRC was prepared on the lines of Assam."We discussed CAA, NRC and NPR (National Population Register). I have made my stand clear on these...There is no need to fear the CAA. The oppressed minorities will be benefitted. NRC will not be implemented across the country. If we see any dangers befalling the citizens, we will oppose it then," Mr Thackeray said.According to the CAA, non-Muslims - Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.In Assam, over 19 lakh were left out of the final NRC, published in August 2019. These people will have to approach the tribunals set up under the Foreigners' (Tribunals) Order 1964 to prove their citizenship. -NDTV